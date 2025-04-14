New York Knicks insiders speculate on Tom Thibodeau coaching change after NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks are headed to the NBA Playoffs with the strongest roster they’ve had under head coach Tom Thibodeau.
On one hand, that means the Knicks should have a higher chance of returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. On the other hand, it means there are heightened expectations for the 67-year-old.
As the Knicks enter the NBA Playoffs as the third seed in the Eastern Conference’s crowded pack of contenders, some are wondering if Thibodeau should be worried about his job security.
New York Knicks could fire Tom Thibodeau with early playoff exit
Tom Thibodeau has developed a reputation for being a tough-nosed coach who pushes his players to their physical limits. Over the years, Thibodeau has also developed a knack for leading his teams to the playoffs. With 10 playoff appearances across 13 seasons as an NBA head coach, Thibodeau has been moderately successful.
However, he still hasn’t been able to win the NBA Finals. After the Knicks went all in on their roster by adding Karl-Anthony Towns, O.G. Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, they have championship expectations.
Count SNY’s Ian Begley as one who’s heard rumblings about Thibodeau’s job security, but he’s not alone.
Newsday Sports’ Steve Popper has the same belief, that if the Knicks struggle to make it out of the first round, Thibodeau could be on the outs.
As noted, Thibodeau has arguably the strongest roster he’s ever had. Yet, as usual, the competition is stiff in this year’s playoff race and it could directly impact his future in New York.
