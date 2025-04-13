Michael Malone reportedly wanted Denver Nuggets to trade key starter before getting fired

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Like other contenders, the Denver Nuggets are getting ready for the start of the NBA Playoffs. Oddly enough, despite avoiding the play-in tournament, the Nuggets will also find themselves searching for a new head coach after shockingly deciding to fire Michael Malone on April 8.

As the days go by, we’re learning more about what led to the Nuggets’ decision-making process, which led to Malone’s firing just two years after the team won the NBA Finals.

Mike Malone wanted Christian Braun traded from Denver Nuggets

Not only did the Denver Nuggets fire their head coach, they also fired the man who helped assemble the roster, general manager Calvin Booth. Yet, there seems to have been a disconnect between Malone and Booth regarding Christian Braun.

According to The Stein Line’s NBA insider Jake Fischer, Malone wanted the Nuggets to trade Braun ahead of last season’s deadline.

“Braun is yet another player who had to dig his way out of being buried into the coach’s bench. Malone, sources say, had even pushed to trade Braun leading up to last season’s trade deadline, during last season’s title defense that would end with a second-round exit to Minnesota in a seven-game classic, in exchange for a more established player.”

The Nuggets selected Braun with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He started 10 games over his first two seasons, but still averaged 17.8 minutes per game.

However, Braun’s role has grown significantly in his third season, starting 77 games and emerging as Denver’s go-to defensive stopper on the wing. While the Nuggets weren’t able to advance past the second round of the NBA Playoffs last year, they’re likely happy Braun wasn’t moved.

