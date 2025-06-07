NBA insider definitively rules out top candidate in New York Knicks coaching search

Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks coaching search to replace Tom Thibodeau is underway, with several prominent names already emerging as targets. As New York starts to move forward with its search, one top candidate has officially been ruled out.

According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, former Villanova coach Jay Wright is not an option to become the next Knicks’ head coach. While he has a very close relationship with team president Leon Rose, the Knicks’ president also knows that Wright is happily retired and doesn’t want to coach again.

Related: New York Knicks made blockbuster trade offer for All-Star

Wright, age 63, is a two-time NCAA champion who retired following the 2021-’22 season with Villanova. Widely viewed as one of the best basketball coaches of his era, Wright now serves as a college basketball analyst for CBS Sports.

He seemed like an obvious option for New York, considering his ties to the team. Not only does he have a close relationship with Rose, but he also coached Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. However, it’s been made clear to everyone in college basketball and the NBA that Wright doesn’t want to coach again.

Related: New York Knicks coaching candidates to replace Tom Thibodeau

While Wright is off the board, the Knicks coaching search is still circling around several prominent candidates. New York requested permission to interview Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd and it has an interest in Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka. It’s unknown if the Mavericks will allow the Knicks to pursue their head coach. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that Houston has ‘no interest in entertaining‘ any scenario allowing Udoka to become the Knicks’ coach.

If New York strikes out on its top targets – Kidd, Udoka and Chris Finch – that will still leave options like Johnnie Bryant (Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach), Michael Malone (former Denver Nuggets coach), Mike Brown (former Sacramento Kings coach) and James Borrego (New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach).

Related: Knicks covet coach from Conference Finals team