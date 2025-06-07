New York Knicks reportedly covet another NBA head coach from the Conference Finals

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While there’s sure to be plenty of interest in the vacancy, finding another head coach who can reasonably replace Tom Thibodeau and still live up to expectations could be much easier said than done. Yet, the Knicks are apparently willing to try a few different methods to replace the man who just led them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

That apparently includes using even more trade compensation to get their man. They’re already set to request permission to speak with the Dallas Mavericks about hiring head coach Jason Kidd away.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks reportedly have some degree of interest in trading for a couple of other current NBA head coaches too. Namely, Ime Udoka from the Houston Rockets and Chris Finch from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the Knicks can try all they want, there has been zero indication that either the Timberwolves or Rockets are dissatisfied with the jobs Finch and Udoka have done.

Houston has improved drastically in both of Udoka’s seasons as head coach. Yet, being eliminated from the first round of play after winning 52 games could be viewed as a disappointment.

As for Minnesota, there are absolutely zero signs that the Timberwolves would be ready to move on from their greatest head coach in franchise history any time soon. Coming off back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals, Finch is well-liked in Minnesota and by the face of the franchise, Anthony Edwards.

