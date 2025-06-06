NBA exec believes Karl-Anthony Towns had a hand in Tom Thibodeau getting fired

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Helping the New York Knicks reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 wasn’t enough for Tom Thibodeau to keep his job. Yet, the high expectations that came after acquiring another All-Star in Karl-Anthony Towns certainly didn’t help.

Now, some are wondering whether KAT had a direct impact on Thibodeau getting let go after five seasons at the helm.

Specifically, according to Hoops Wire, an anonymous NBA executive recently said they wouldn’t be surprised if Towns had a heavy hand in the decision.

“Who was on the Timberwolves when Thibs got fired in 2019? Who is KAT’s former agent (Leon Rose, who is now the president of the Knicks)? I wouldn’t be surprised at all if KAT told Leon and (James) Dolan during his exit interview that he didn’t want to play for Thibs anymore.” Hoops Wire on KAT/Thibs

The exec went on to state that “If he were a betting man, I would bet a lot of money that KAT told Leon and Dolan that he didn’t want to play for Thibs anymore.

Previous reports suggested coaches and players grew frustrated with KAT’s defensive habits throughout the season. Yet, again, coach Thibs, his assistant Rick Brunson, and several other members of the Knicks staff were with Towns during his days in Minnesota, so none of his actions should have come as a surprise.

So, would the Knicks really place so much weight on what Towns, who’s only been there for one year, says to upper management? Odds are they’d be far more interested in hearing what Jalen Brunson had to say, and he grew up around Thibs, so he probably didn’t throw him under the bus, especially considering the fact that a new staff may not retain his dad as a coach.

Related: 6 early New York Knicks head coaching candidates to replace Tom Thibodeau