NBA insider addresses likelihood of Sacramento Kings rebuilding this summer

The Sacramento Kings cleaned house this year after missing the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive season. With an aging roster and a new general manager in place, there’s been speculation about a potential teardown of the roster beginning this summer.

Sacramento fired head coach Mike Brown after just 31 games and then parted ways with former general manager Monte McNair moments after being knocked out of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Shortly after McNair was dismissed, the team hired Scott Perry as general manager.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Perry has no intention of going through an “offseason teardown” of the Kings roster this summer. The plan has the full support of team owner Vivek Ranadive.

Sacramento Kings payroll 2025-’26 (Spotrac): $206.195 million in total cap commitments

Sacramento posted a winning record (27-24) under interim head coach Doug Christie. However, the trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis didn’t work out as planned. Sacramento also lacked stable play at point guard following the De’Aaron Fox trade with Malik Monk then Keon Ellis filling the void.

LaVine, who turned 30 in March, averaged 22.4 PPG and shot 51.1 percent from the field but was a liability defensively. DeMar DeRozan, who turns 36 in August, showed signs of regression, and both former Chicago Bulls stars are under contract through the 2026-’27 season.

Complicating matters for Perry is the Kings’ draft pick situation. The Atlanta Hawks own Sacramento’s 2025 first-round pick unless it lands within the top four and the San Antonio Spurs own swap rights in 2031. While the Kings will have more trade flexibility with future firsts after the NBA Draft, limited cap space further complicates Perry’s ability to improve the roster.

