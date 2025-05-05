NBA insiders name potential top trade candidate for Orlando Magic this summer

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive year, extending their stretch without a playoff series win for more than a decade. With the offseason approaching, there’s already buzz about an addition that could be made to the Magic roster this summer.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer highlighted Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons as a potential trade target for Orlando this summer. It’s based both on talks around the league and a belief on what Orlando is looking to add this offseason.

Anfernee Simons contract (Spotrac): $27.678 million cap hit next season

Simons, who turned 26 in June, is entering the final year of a four-year, $100 million contract with Portland. It appears the Trail Blazers don’t plan to make another long-term commitment to him, which could open the door to a trade this summer.

The 6-foot-3 guard is also a Florida native who originally played at Edgewater High School in Orlando, then later played at IMG Academy in Bradenton. He was later selected by Portland with the 24th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

This past season, Orlando ranked 23rd in three-point attempts per game (35.3) and it averaged the fewest three-pointers made per game (11.2), shooting just 31.8 percent from the perimeter. Simons would help address that issue, coming off four consecutive seasons of averaging over 3 three-pointers made per game.

Anfernee Simons stats (ESPN): 19.3 PPG, 4.8 APG 2.7 RPG, 42.6% FG, 36.3% 3PT, 3.1 3PM per game

He would also fit in nicely with the team’s timeline, joining a core of 25-year-old Paolo Banchero and 23-year-old Franz Wagner. If the Trail Blazers are willing to move Simons this summer, Orlando seems to be one of the top landing spots for him.