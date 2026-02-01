The NBA trade deadline is February 5, with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo emerging as the most coveted player available. As rumors swirl of top contenders eyeing the two-time NBA MVP, another suitor has surfaced that could shake up the Western Conference.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported Saturday that the Portland Trail Blazers have joined the mix of teams interested in acquiring Antetokounmpo ahead of the NBA trade deadline

Related: Insider Names 3 Teams to Watch for Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

It is important to note, per Stein, that Portland is taking a realistic approach to any pursuit. The organization recognizes that it would be an “extreme long shot” for Antetokounmpo to sign a long-term extension with the club. Given that, the Trail Blazers would reportedly be open to operating as a third party in a deal that would get the Bucks what they want while landing Antetokounmpo with a club where he would be more willing to sign a contract extension.

The latter approach could make Portland an ideal partner for a three-team trade. The Trail Blazers own swap rights with the Bucks’ first-round picks in 2028 and 2030. If Milwaukee wants to enter a rebuild, those picks would be highly sought after by the organization and would give them more flexibility to undergo a full rebuild.

That is where the other suitors linked in NBA trade rumors to Antetokounmpo could get involved. If Portland and Milwaukee can find a viable third team, the Bucks could receive first-round picks from both teams, while the Trail Blazers get an All-Star from a third team with Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday reuniting in exchange.

As it stands, the teams linked most heavily to Antetokounmpo are the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat. What’s unclear is how many of them would be a match for a three-team trade involving Portland.