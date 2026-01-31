Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the subject of NBA trade rumors for years, with the majority of them historically being mere speculation. With the two-time MVP and his longtime franchise reportedly now open to parting ways, a league-altering domino could fall at the NBA trade deadline.

Immediately after reports surfaced that a deal could be made, the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat were linked as potential landing spots. However, as more NBA rumors emerge, it appears there are three other clubs who should be monitored closely.

Related: Why the Brooklyn Nets Could Make a Stronger Trade Offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo

In a Bleacher Report live stream, insider Jake Fischer named the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets as three other suitors to keep an eye on for a blockbuster deal with the Bucks.

The Lakers would obviously love to pair another perennial MVP contender with Luka Doncic. However, there had been reports throughout the offseason that Antetokounmpo might not want to play with Doncic as the two are both ball-dominant players.

However, recent reporting this week has linked Rich Paul of Klutch Sports to a potential courting of Antetokounmpo. If that came to fruition, the most powerful agent in the NBA could try to influence a trade to Los Angeles that would also land him a new superstar client.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers Involved in Trade Talks with Eastern Conference Team

As for Orlando, Fischer mentioned the Magic as a possibility, citing insight provided by a league executive. The Magic could float a trade package centered around All-Star forward Paolo Banchero. The 23-year-old has reportedly clashed with head coach Jamahl Mosley and would give Milwaukee a long-term star it can build around.

In terms of Brooklyn, the club has amassed a war chest of future first-round picks and young assets that it could assemble in a package to land Antetokounmpo. What is more unclear is whether the All-Star forward would be interested in playing for the Nets.

For now, however, the Warriors still seemed to be viewed as the favorites to pull off a deal ahead of the NAB trade deadline. If a deal doesn’t come together, far more teams will likely get involved this offseason.