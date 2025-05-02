NBA rumors: Insider claims every Boston Celtics player except Tatum and Brown will be available this summer

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

A new report suggests the Boston Celtics could sell off a boatload of players this summer unless they win a second straight championship in June.

After ousting the Orlando Magic in just five games, the Celtics got one step closer to winning another championship this spring. Boston has been in the postseason 11 straight years. However, it took a long time to finally put together the right mix of players that can get them back of the championship hump. Yet, this group may only be together for a few more weeks.

The Celtics have a huge payroll, and unless they get below the tax thresholds, they could be paying over $500 million for their roster next season. There have been rumblings for months that certain players could be in their final season with the team. However, this week, NBA insider Jake Fischer suggested nearly every player on the roster will be under consideration to be moved unless they win it all this spring.

“Under new owner Bill Chisholm, they’ll have a potential major roster crunch coming. Being that they are in line to pay a tax bill and overall cap sheet north of $500 million. Which would shatter the record for the most expensive roster in NBA history… If the Celtics do win the title, everyone I spoke to — both people in the building, around the building, [and] cap strategist from other teams — expects the Celtics to run this thing back and go for a three-peat.

Boston Celtics projected payroll (2025-26): Around $513 million

“However, if they do come up short, there is almost certainly going to be one starter-level player out the door. There’s going to be conversations down the roster about Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard. Pretty much every player I expect will be involved in preliminary trade conversations with other teams, outside of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That’s my understanding as of now.”

Fischer added that, beyond an astronomical payroll number that would nearly double the record set this season by the Phoenix Suns, being above the second apron for more than two years in a five-year window will lead to a future first-round pick being frozen from trades. They also wouldn’t be allowed to aggregate salaries in trades.

Next season, the franchise will have five players with a salary above $25 million. With Tatun and Brown both earning over $50 million each (via Spotrac).

