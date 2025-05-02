NBA insider links Boston Celtics to potential Jrue Holiday replacement amid recent trade rumors

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

A new NBA mock draft links the Boston Celtics to a guard who could end up being a replacement for Jrue Holiday next season.

The Celtics are far from over with their 2024-25 season and are preparing for a big semifinals series against the Knicks next. However, there are sure to be members of the front office looking ahead to this year’s NBA Draft. In a new mock draft ahead of next month’s event, The Athletic NBA insider Sam Vecenie believes Boston will take Alabama guard Labaron Philon with their pick in Round 1.

Related: Boston Celtics game today – Get a look at the upcoming Celtics playoff schedule

“On the plus side, he’s a terrific athlete who played whatever role Alabama asked of him this year. Sometimes he was on the ball, taking ball screens and running the offense,” Vecenie wrote. “Other times, he was asked to be a secondary ballhandler and attack creases when they presented themselves, then make reads off that to either finish or kick the ball out. On defense, I liked his energy and activity.”

For a team with a pair of superstars and always looking to add strong pieces around them, Philon seems like a good fit for Boston. Due to his versatility and effort on defense. Sounds similar to another player on their current roster: Jrue Holiday.

Jrue Holiday stats (2024-25): 11.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 35% 3PT

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Since arriving last season, the 16-year-veteran has been a great addition to the roster and a key part of their championship team last spring. Unfortunately, the Celtics are headed toward a serious financial reckoning after the season. The current structure of their payroll and the tax penalties that come with it are just not feasible long-term.

Furthermore, there have been rumblings for weeks that the franchise’s new ownership is likely to slash payroll after paying a whopping $6.1 billion for the team. Rumors have suggested Holiday and big man Kristaps Porzingis could be the odd men out.

Boston won’t have the money to land equal value in free agency or in a trade. So the most likely route to replace both will probably be in the draft. Philon seems like a sensible option to fill Holiday’s roster spot and then be developed into the impact player the two-time All-Star has been. But at a far cheaper rate.

Related: NBA bracing for Boston Celtics roster changes after Playoff run