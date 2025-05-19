NBA rumor reveals surprising Boston Celtics player viewed as ‘most movable’ by rival teams

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

A new report suggests many around the NBA surprisingly believe Kristaps Porzingis is the most tradable player on the Boston Celtics roster this summer.

The Celtics are expected to make some major changes this offseason. Due to the absurd tax bill they could soon be hit with, Boston must slash payroll and move some of the key players from their title team very soon. The assumption would be that stars like Jrue Holiday or Derrick White are players who will draw the most interest. However, according to a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein, it is actually injury-prone big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Related: Ranking Boston Celtics most likely to be payroll casualties this summer, including Jaylen Brown

“Most rival teams continue to regard Kristaps Porziņģis as the most movable Boston vet thanks to the Latvian big man’s $30.7 million expiring contract,” he wrote. “Porziņģis, though, managed to exceed 20 minutes in only one of the Celtics’ games in the New York series because of a perplexing energy-sapping illness that has plagued him since March.”

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Kristaps Porzingis stats (2024-25): 42 G, 19.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.5 BPG, 41% 3PT

Porzingis has played over 60 games in a season just twice during his nine-year career. That, matched with the mystery illness that affected him for much of this season, would seem like a reason to be wary of a trade. But in today’s NBA, expiring contracts are a valuable commodity. No matter the negatives about the player. At least in the case of Porzingis, if he can stay healthy, he will be an impact player for any team.

Holiday and White are sure to get interest this summer. However, age and the money owed to both will likely be the biggest issues for interested teams, despite being winning players.

Holiday turns 35 in June and still has three years remaining on his $134 million contract, including a $37.2 million player option in 2027-28. White, who turns 31 in July, begins a new four-year, $118 million deal next season, which includes a $34.8 million player option in 2028-29.

Related: 7 options to help Boston Celtics replace Jayson Tatum next season, including former 1st-round pick Cam Whitmore