NBA news: Houston Rockets interest in trade for perennial All-Star has cooled off

The Houston Rockets are frequently linked in NBA rumors to trades for nearly every perennial All-Star that could become available. While several prominent NBA trade candidates have emerged this summer, one long viewed as a top target might no longer be coveted.

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Houston’s long-term interest in a trade for Phoenix Suns’ guard Devin Booker has cooled. While the Rockets’ assets are highly coveted, the team is still pivoting away from Booker as a potential trade target in the future.

Devin Booker stats (ESPN): 25.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.1 APG, 46.1% FG, 2.4 3PM per game, 33.2% 3PT

Iko notes that part of the rationale for the Rockets’ interest in Booker fading is due to his shooting this past season. The 28-year-old guard shot just 33.2 percent from the perimeter and his field goal percentage dropped 3.1 points (49.2 percent to 46.1 percent) from year to year.

In addition, the Rockets’ front office has real hesitation now about breaking up its young core, especially given the improvements made by guard Jalen Green. On top of all that, Houston is a bit wary of Booker’s contract and there’s a belief that Phoenix will sign him to an extension.

Devin Booker contract (Spotrac): $53.142 million cap hit (2025-’26), $57.078 million cap hit 2026-’27), $61.015 million cap hit (2027-’28)

For all of those reasons, Houston is backing off its desire to acquire Booker. While All-Star forward Kevin Durant is also a potential trade option, the crowded field of suitors could complicate a trade for the future Hall of Famer this summer.

