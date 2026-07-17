The Miami Heat are in hot pursuit of LeBron James. On Thursday, the Heat formally introduced Giannis Antetokounmpo; however, the attention was still shifted elsewhere at the same time. Pat Riley said the Heat have “another plane to land” after acquiring Antetokounmpo. That plane? None other than James.

Following the press conference, Riley spoke to ESPN and revealed an eye-opening update on Miami’s pursuit of the four-time NBA champion.

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“I don’t know, I’ll be honest with you,” Riley told ESPN about a possible reunion with James. “Obviously, we’ve had conversations with [Rich Paul], and they were very good. So if that happens and [LeBron James] wants to come to the ‘305,’ we got a golf course. The weather’s nice. Steve Kerr, same thing down here. And there’s no state tax. So that’s a little better than California.”

Riley had “very good” talks with James’ agent, Rich Paul, which might be the most notable part of this entire journey. After all, if James wants to win a fifth championship, is there a better place than South Florida?

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Why the Miami Heat make the most sense for LeBron James

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If James is making his decision based on winning, the Heat should be at or near the top of the list. With Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, James wouldn’t be forced to carry the load defensively, allowing him to be one of the NBA’s best playmaking forwards. After losing Tyler Herro and others, Miami has a real need for James.

The Heat lack a true playmaker, and James would be an excellent fit. In fact, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today that other teams recruiting James believe Miami is the best fit for him as well. It is easy to understand why, as the 41-year-old superstar would be able to control the offense, which wouldn’t be the case with any other team.

Miami wouldn’t be done adding to the roster, as Riley also suggested the team needs more shooting. The Heat have been connected to Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, which would be an outstanding fit. A lineup consiting of James, Antetokounmpo, Adebayo, Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins would be out of this world.

James would have the ball in his hands, creating a potent fast-break team with unlimited defensive potential. Throughout the entire process, the Heat have made the most basketball sense for James. However, it comes down to the NBA legend’s priorities during the 2026-27 NBA season.

Does James want to form one of the best teams in the NBA or go home to write another chapter in his Cleveland storybook? James has an opportunity to create a very special situation and Miami has a key under the mat for a reason.

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