Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have become the top story at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last week, Adebayo and Herro had a physical altercation, with the Miami Heat center striking the newly acquired Milwaukee Bucks guard after leaked comments on social media.

So, will Herro press charges against Adebayo? As of now, Herro will not take any legal action against Adebayo, as both players are ready to move on from the incident, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania on NBA Today. The Heat aren’t expected to punish Adebayo, unless the NBA pressures the organization.

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“There is belief to be surveillance footage available to be reviewed as well, but at this point, no word on any investigation from the NBA,” Charania said on NBA Today. “Tyler Herro is not pursuing any legal action as of right now, of course. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo clearly have had some sort of falling out, potentially beginning last season as teammates together…My understanding is both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo want to move on from the situation.”

New details emerge on Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo’s fight in Las Vegas

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the aftermath of Herro and Adebayo’s fight in Las Vegas, many people want to know how it took place. As of now, there isn’t a public video of the confrontation, but there are new details from several reports.

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Following the incident, police were not called to the Las Vegas hotel, the Las Vegas Police Department told the Miami Herald. The outlet is also reporting that Adebayo’s anger stemmed from screenshots of an Instagram direct message conversation shared on X last week. The exchange showed Herro critiquing Adebayo.

Adebayo confronted Herro about his comments on a Las Vegas court, as the latter’s AAU team was practicing. The 28-year-old center struck Herro near his chin, which didn’t knock him to the ground, as reported by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. The new Bucks guard had to be restrained by others in the gym from physically responding to Adebayo.

The two players are no longer teammates in Miami, and all of the frustration boiled over in Las Vegas on Friday morning. Now, Herro and Adebayo want to move on from the incident and focus on their NBA futures.

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