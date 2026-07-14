The Miami Heat are still in the hunt for LeBron James. With James’ decision likely coming soon, the Heat are looking to form a new “Big 3” after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the offseason. Now, Miami has been linked to an elite shooter amid its chase for the NBA legend.

The Heat have “strong interest” in acquiring Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, whether James joins the organization or not, as reported by the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. Thompson, 36, currently has one more year left on his contract with Dallas after signing two offseasons ago.

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So, how can the Heat acquire the 36-year-old guard, who has emerged as a preferred target?

How the Miami Heat can acquire Klay Thompson this offseason

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Thompson is one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, which would be a perfect fit next to Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. The Dallas guard shot 38.3% from the three-point line in a limited role with the Mavericks last year. So, how can Miami acquire Thompson this offseason?

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The Mavericks don’t have a financial incentive to buy out Thompson, unless he is willing to take a significant pay cut. This scenario would ultimately come down to how much Thompson wants to play in Miami, as he could take a pay cut to secure a spot on one of the NBA’s contending teams next season.

Another option would be trading Nikola Jovic to Dallas for Thompson. However, Jovic’s big contract would make a trade unlikely unless the Mavericks love the forward’s potential. More likely than not, the Heat would need Thompson to make a financial sacrifice if he wants to play with the organization.

After all, the 36-year-old guard wants to compete in the NBA Finals again, and the Mavericks likely won’t be in the conversation during the upcoming season. So, there could be a strong desire to trade the guaranteed money in exchange for a chance at competing deep into the NBA playoffs.

The Heat want Thompson, but how badly does the elite shooter want to end up in Miami?

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