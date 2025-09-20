LeBron James is one of the most accomplished athletes of his generation, but when it comes to marriage, the four-time NBA champion speaks like any partner striving to keep a long relationship strong. In a new appearance on the 360 with Speedy podcast, the Los Angeles Lakers star made it clear that a lasting bond takes daily effort—no matter how perfect it might look on the outside.

James, 40, and his wife Savannah, 39, began dating as teenagers in Akron, Ohio, and married in 2013. They share three children: sons Bronny, 20, and Bryce, 18, and daughter Zhuri, 10. The couple has built a high-profile life in Los Angeles, yet LeBron dismissed the idea that fame or wealth can insulate a relationship from real-life challenges.

“I’m gonna be honest, a relationship is never picture perfect,” he said on the podcast. “If you’re okay with working through the hardships and the adverse moments, then it will make it all worth it.”

James’ Keys to a Strong Marriage

The four-time MVP underlined three fundamentals that keep his marriage grounded. “Communication is number one. Being honest is number two. And number three is, like, you have to be okay with being uncomfortable in relationships sometimes and you can’t always have it your way. It’s not gonna work that way.”

Those comments came just days after the couple’s 12th wedding anniversary. James marked the occasion on Instagram with a tribute to Savannah—“Happy anniversary my beautiful. I love you mama!”—and a photo from their dinner date.

For a superstar entering his 23rd NBA season, the perspective doubles as a metaphor for endurance. James acknowledged on the podcast that he’s “on the other side of the hump,” aware that his playing days are finite. He quickly clarified he’s not ready to retire, but he’s “definitely gearing up to where the end is.” Balancing the twilight of a historic career with family life adds weight to his emphasis on communication and honesty.

James, who usually keeps his family life under wraps, really opened up. He’ll lead the Lakers against the Warriors to open the NBA season on October 21.