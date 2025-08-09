This summer has been filled with various trade ideas bringing LeBron James to the New York Knicks. But the approach needs to stop because the NBA legend is not coming to Gotham in 2025, and they don’t need him.

The idea of the NBA legend playing in New York has been a topic of conversation for well over a decade. Ever since the Ohio native revealed he was a Yankees fan and attended playoff games, Knicks fans have dreamt of the 21-time All-Star playing in Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks thought they would sign him in 2010 when he became a free agent. Instead, he infamously let the world know he was taking his talents to Miami instead. The player and team have been linked to each other off and on in the years since. However, this summer has created a firestorm of speculation that brings James to New York.

The reason behind the outburst in trade ideas is due to a rumored divide between James and the Lakers and leaguewide belief that if he is ever traded, now would be the time. Unfortunately, it has led to some strange ideas to try and get the four-time champion to NYC by any means necessary.

LeBron James stats: 24.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 8.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, 38% 3PT

LeBron and Bronny James to the Knicks?

One of the latest comes from Sports Illustrated and would see the Knicks acquire LeBron James and his son, Bronny James. In return, the Knicks would send LA Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and a future first-round pick.

The deal would see New York give up their best and most versatile defender, a key dirtywork glue player, and an important draft asset, for a player who will be 41 years old in December, isn’t signed past this year, and his son, who hasn’t proven he is a legitimate NBA player. These sorts of ideas need to stop.

Yours truly has even gotten caught up in the James to New York speculation at times. It is fun. But we are getting to the point where we are trying to make a pairing possible for one season at the cost of a good team.

LeBron James contract: Two years, $101 million

New York Knicks can’t give up key pieces for a soon-to-be 41-year-old

Is LeBron James better than OG Anunoby or Josh Hart? Yes. But he is a well-aged star who is understandably showing the signs of two decades of wear and tear. He is not the defender he used to be, and he hasn’t been the face of a truly great team in nearly a decade.

The Lakers did win a championship in 2020. But it is a title most put an asterisk next to because it came inside the COVID bubble. Otherwise, his Lakers have missed the playoffs twice. Were bounced in the first round of the playoffs three times. And made an unexpected run to the West Finals two years ago.

James is not the missing piece of a Knicks title team if it means giving up key players. A trade swapping him for Karl-Anthony Towns might be an option. Since their contracts match up for a trade. And maybe a case could be made that James is a better fit for them at power forward. Otherwise, outside of getting him for just draft picks, he is not worth giving up major parts of this roster in a deal.

The New York Knicks made the Eastern Conference Finals while James and Luka Doncic were ousted in Round 1 of this year’s playoffs. You don’t give up key parts of a better team for an aging legend with his best days well behind him. That is why these wild Lebron James trade proposals need to die. And fast.