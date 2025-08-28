Outspoken sports commentator Stephen A. Smith invited his teenage daughter, Samantha, to co-host an episode of his YouTube show earlier this week.

She promptly provided a revelation that must have been horrifying for her father. Especially when considering his ongoing feud with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

During the segment, Samantha admitted to having a crush on LeBron’s son about a year ago. Specifically, Bryce James, his 17-year-old son.

“I remember Bryce James, he’s a great player,” she said. “There’s Bronny too, but I remember I used to have the biggest crush on Bryce James like a year ago, so it was really awkward when there was a lot of beef.”

Her father’s reaction was priceless.

LeBron James might have an aneurysm after hearing his son, Bronny, and Bryce being discussed by Smith and his daughter. The last time the ESPN analyst spoke about Bronny, James confronted him on the basketball court and tried to intimidate him into better coverage.

They almost came to blows.

That said, I guess this does constitute positive coverage. Smith was clearly uncomfortable with his daughter’s admission, however.

“What?” he asked, a pained expression clearly visible on his face.

Samantha replied, “I’m joking.”

Whether or not that’s true, Smith replied, “You better be.”

Stephen A Smith’s daughter said she used to have a crush on Bryce James



Stephen A in shambles rn 😭 pic.twitter.com/LxO3f9ccfy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 21, 2025

Does he hate LeBron?

Incredibly, the comment about Bryce James stemmed from a viewer question asking if Samantha hates LeBron. Her father’s answer might have been vastly different.

Smith recently revealed that he and James have “no relationship” following a public feud sparked by a courtside confrontation in which the Lakers guard angrily addressed criticism of his son, Bronny.

“There’s no situation and there’s no relationship,” Smith said. “He doesn’t like me, and I don’t like him.”

His sin was in pointing out that Bronny is not an NBA-caliber player and begging LeBron to pull the plug on the experiment that has held the Lakers back since.

Smith later accused LeBron of hiding “behind his son.”

Bryce James has committed to playing college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats. Before choosing Arizona, he had offers from Ohio State and Duquesne.

He’ll instead head to Arizona, following in his older brother’s footsteps through college basketball. Bronny played at USC before joining his father in the NBA.

Bryce will almost assuredly best his brother’s stats at USC. He could probably do so with his eyes closed, which, incidentally, is how Bronny must have taken shots in college.

Some consider Bryce James to be a better NBA prospect than Bronny. He is a shooting guard who stands 6′ 6″ tall and attended Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, California.

But that’s not saying much. Bronny actually plays in the NBA and still isn’t a very good NBA prospect.

