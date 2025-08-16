Stephen A. Smith revealed that he and LeBron James have “no relationship” following a public feud sparked by a courtside confrontation in which the Los Angeles Lakers star angrily addressed Smith’s criticism of his son, Bronny.

The ESPN personality expressed that he harbors no ill will toward James as a father but criticized his character, citing undisclosed behind-the-scenes incidents that led him to lose respect for the NBA star.

He made the comments during an appearance on Friday on former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas’ “Gil’s Arena” podcast.

“There’s no situation and there’s no relationship,” Smith lamented. “He doesn’t like me, and I don’t like him.”

Stephen A and LeBron James Feud Continues

Smith stated he is content to never speak to LeBron James again, emphasizing his role as a journalist to talk truthfully about situations in the NBA despite their strained relationship.

He further suggested that the four-time world champion had been smearing his character since the incident.

“All I would say is people don’t know the things that have happened behind the scenes,” Smith said. “Things that have been said, who they’ve been said to. The kind of things that have been engaged in in an effort to hurt me, along with contemporaries and others.”

Smith then torched LeBron for trying to intimidate him over something he never really did.

“There’s a lot of s*** that I don’t say. And there’s a reason that I feel the way that I do,” he said. “And the last straw was him approaching me and turning the Bronny thing into something about me attacking somebody’s family, when it was him I was talking about. Not Bronny.”

Why have there Been No Repercussions?

I would contend that Smith’s allegations, or at least his insinuations, that LeBron James is trying to smear him behind closed doors with other players or potentially league officials, require an investigation by the league. Just as the entire initial incident should have resulted in some form of disciplinary action.

Had any other player in the league angrily confronted a reporter to the point where it could have become physical, they would have been fined.

LeBron went after Smith in a highly contentious public moment because the basketball analyst pointed out that Bronny isn’t, nor will he ever be, a real NBA player. Something he has every right to opine on.

“I don’t care bro, keep my son out of this shit bro”



LEBRON JAMES JUST FLAMED STEPHEN A SMITH 😂#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/69NR84i1zl — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 7, 2025

LeBron’s cowardly attempt to force a smaller sports journalist into favorable coverage of his son – a player and public figure deserving of coverage, positive or negative – should have been met with more disdain than it was by other media members. And frankly, it should have resulted in some punishment from the league.

James’s effort to get in Smith’s face, towering over him in a threatening manner, would have received a second look by the league if it were anybody else.

Smith later accused LeBron of hiding “behind his son.”

