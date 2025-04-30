Lakers Star Luka Doncic Honors Kobe Legacy with Heartfelt Gift

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic donated $5,000 to fully fund the restoration of a vandalized mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The cherished mural in downtown Los Angeles honoring Bryant and his daughter was recently vandalized with white spray paint. The mural depicts the five-time NBA champion kissing his daughter.

Kobe and Gianna, along with seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.

The “Mambas Forever” mural was painted that same year to honor Kobe and Gianna after their tragic deaths.

The vandalism sparked outrage among fans and the community, who saw it as a disrespectful act against a legendary figure.

Luka Doncic Contributes Entire Amount for Fundraiser

Luka Doncic, who joined the Lakers in a January 2025 trade from the Dallas Mavericks, fully funded a GoFundMe campaign to restore the Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural.

Doncic’s donation was motivated by his admiration for the NBA legend and the LA community’s response when he joined the team.

“It was always important to give back to the community,” Doncic told reporters after practice Tuesday. “They gave me so much, so I just want to give back.”

“Kobe is L.A. He and Gigi mean so much to this city, to the Lakers organization, and to me personally,” he added. “I’m happy to do anything to help make sure he and his daughter are honored.”

This kind of act has endeared Doncic to Lakers fans even though he is the team’s newest member.

Luka Doncic donated $5,000 to help restore a vandalized mural of Kobe and Gigi in LA 👏



(via @kobemurals) pic.twitter.com/kPtZbCs8Fd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2025

The Mamba Mentality

Kobe Bryant won five championships and earned two Finals MVP awards across his 20-year career. That career was marked by a relentless work ethic known as the “Mamba Mentality,” as depicted in the mural.

And some clown decided to come along and spray paint over it. Not to mention it showed the love of a father for his child.

Bryant secured one regular-season MVP award, 18 All-Star selections, and ranks fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 33,643 points. That point total is highlighted by an 81-point game in 2006, the second-highest single-game total ever.

Beyond basketball, Bryant’s influence grew through his Oscar-winning short film Dear Basketball and his advocacy for women’s sports. He left a lasting legacy until he and his daughter Gianna tragically perished.

Luka Doncic is trying to restore the championship mentality to the Los Angeles Lakers, even as the organization dispensed with any real notion they were trying to win by drafting Bronny James in the offseason.

James has played just 2 minutes in the team’s playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves and has contributed zero points, zero assists, and zero rebounds.

Doncic and the Lakers look to stave off elimination later tonight.