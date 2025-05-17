NBA rumors: Houston Rockets ‘open to trading’ their top star in Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A new report claims the Houston Rockets are open to including top star Alperen Sengun in a potential summer trade for two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to NBC Sports NBA insider Kurt Helin, “Houston would be open to trading Alperen Sengun, league sources” said. However, he did note that the organization has “optionality.” Fellow young stud and former first-round pick Jalen Green could end up being more appealing to the Milwaukee Bucks instead.

The Rockets have been linked to a blockbuster trade for a top-10 talent for months, with Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant the player most often mentioned in various rumors. However, in recent weeks, Houston has emerged as a front-runner in a potential Antetokounmpo trade this summer. Alongside fellow Texas NBA franchise, the San Antonio Spurs.

Sengun has been one of the notable success stories since Ime Udoka was hired to be the team’s head coach. While he showed signs of progress in his sophomore season, he took a big leap forward in 2023-24. Posting 21.1 points and 9.3 points per game last season. However, this year he proved that it was no fluke and earned All-Star honors for the first time as the centerpiece of a team that had the second-best record in a tough Western Conference.

However, the Rockets being ousted in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs showed they are still far off from being a serious title contender out West. Sengun would be a big loss. But Giannis Antetokounmpo would give them the undisputed No. 1 scoring option they lacked in the postseason. Furthermore, they would remain an elite defensive squad after a potential deal.

Helin also added that “Jabari Smith Jr. is likely part of any deal.” And that the Rockets “have a lot of future first-round picks that could be part of the trade.” While he believes they would need to involve a third team to get an agreement done, a multi-team deal is “very doable.”

