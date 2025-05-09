NBA rumors: Fred VanVleet expected to do huge favor for Houston Rockets to help boost roster for title run

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

It seems very likely Fred VanVleet could return the favor of the Houston Rockets overpay two years ago, so they can have a real shot at an NBA Finals run next season.

It is certainly no coincidence that the Rockets have gotten far better as a team since point guard Fred VanVleet arrived two years ago. Sure, head coach Ime Udoka, Jalen Green, and Alperen Sengun deserve a lot of credit. But the former Toronto Raptors star is a high-impact veteran who has helped lead the way on and off the court.

Also Read: NBA games today – Get details on the upcoming playoffs schedule

In 2023, Houston overpaid for VanVleet in NBA free agency when they gave him a massive three-year deal worth $180 million that included a club option before the third season. The $44 million the 31-year-old is set to make next season is way above what he should be getting paid. So it makes sense for them to opt out of the final year. Which could lead to the one-time All-Star taking his talents elsewhere.

However, a new report suggests he is likely to return, and at a team-friendly rate.

Fred VanVleet stats (2024-25): 14.1 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 5.6 APG, 1.6 SPG, 35% 3PT

Fred VanVleet to take discounted rate in new Houston Rockets contract?

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

“The strong expectation is that VanVleet will remain with Houston after the strong leadership he provided to a team that unexpectedly won 52 games. And snagged the No. 2 seed in the West,” Jake Fischer reported on Friday. “But pushing the option back to the brink of free agency does leave open the possibility that the Rockets could include VanVleet’s monster 2025-26 salary in a significant trade. If such a deal materialized around the draft.”

Fred VanVleet contract: Three years, $180 million

“The more likely scenario is that the Rockets decline the option. And re-sign VanVleet to a new multiyear deal at a lower annual salary to create some useful wiggle room in relation to the league’s luxury tax aprons.”

If the nine-year veteran returned on a deal closer to $30 million, which is still a big number for a player of his level, that would be a huge help for the organization. In a way, it would be him paying them back for the overpay of the last two years, by taking much less to get more years guaranteed.