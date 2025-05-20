NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to target trade for big member of Boston Celtics title team soon?

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics veteran Derrick White was a major part of their championship in 2024. And a Golden State Warriors insider believes he could be headed out west this summer to help Dub Nation get another title in 2026.

The Warriors and Celtics entered the NBA Playoffs as popular choices to reach the Finals. However, as we enter the Conference Finals this week, both are on the outside looking in. The pair of franchises is expected to make notable changes for next season. But in the case of Boston, they will be shedding a whole bunch of payroll this summer. As they look to avoid a massive payroll tax before next season.

Well, according to The Ringer’s Warriors reporter Logan Murdock, Golden State could have a key part of Boston’s recent title team on their summer trade wish list.

“Another guy that I think you should look at for the Warriors going forward is Derrick White… I think [a trade is] something the Warriors are looking at right now, ”Murdock said recently on “The Zach Lowe Show.”

Derrick White stats (2024-25): 16.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 39% 3PT

Top stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown get most of the credit for the Celtics’ recent success. However, the eight-year veteran has evolved into a key part of Boston being a contender during his four seasons with the team. That is why they rewarded him with a four-year, $118 million contract extension last year. That deal begins in 2025-26 and is part of why the club will have a bloated payroll next season.

The Celtics will likely look to move Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis first. However, if they were forced to move White to avoid serious payroll tax penalties, a deal that includes Buddy Hield and Moses Moody, as well as one future first-round pick, might be enough to get a trade done.

More Golden State Warriors news and rumors: