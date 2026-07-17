Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially a member of the Miami Heat. On Thursday, the Heat formally introduced Antetokounmpo alongside Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra. However, the attention wasn’t solely on the 31-year-old superstar, as Miami continues to pursue free agent LeBron James.

Following the press conference, Antetokounmpo sat down with ESPN and addressed the rumors of James possibly signing with Miami.

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“If there was a scenario for that to happen, I’d be very, very excited,” Antetokounmpo told ESPN. “[LeBron James]’s one of the best players to ever play this game, if not the best. [I’d] be able to learn so much from him. Obviously, brings such a championship experience to the team right from day one. I think he’s still one of the best players in the [game today], if not top 25. You don’t see signs of him slowing down at all. You saw in the playoffs how effective and good he was for the Lakers.

“But I’m just like everybody else — we don’t have all the information. All the information is in LeBron James’ hand and his family’s hands, and he’s going to make the best decision for him. The history has shown that he’s always made good decisions for his career. And I hope if he thinks that the Miami Heat’s a good decision for him. I would love for him to be here.”

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Antetokounmpo would love for James to play alongside him in Miami, and despite some of the narratives, it would be an amazing fit.

Why LeBron James would be a good fit with Giannis Antetokounmpo on Miami Heat

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Antetokounmpo is one of the best basketball players in the world, and competing alongside James would be an insane development. The Heat currently have a lineup consiting of Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, and Andrew Wiggins, but there are some holes. Miami needs shooting and a playmaker. That’s where James comes into the equation.

The Heat still plan on adding more shooting throughout the summer, with Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson linked to the organization. However, James would likely become the primary playmaker in Miami. This would differ from other landing spots, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

The 41-year-old NBA superstar would turn the Heat into a potent fast-break team. Antetokounmpo and Adebayo’s ability to drive to the paint, and a spot shooter like Thompson, would create a tremendous amount of opportunities for James. In fact, the former Los Angeles Lakers forward could average double-digit assists in this situation.

While the shooting hasn’t come to fruition yet, the Heat wouldn’t waste the opportunity of having Antetokounmpo, James, and Adebayo on the same team. Riley and the front office would surround the new “Big 3” with needed shooting. No other organization can present a better basketball fit for James than Miami.

At the end of the day, it will come down to whether James wants the best opportunity at winning a championship or desires to play in Ohio. If the 41-year-old superstar wants a chance at competing in the NBA Finals, Antetokounmpo and the Heat provide him the best chance of success.

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