Dallas Mavericks eyeing trio of star point guards

Months after being highly criticized for trading the face of the franchise, Luka Doncic, to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks lucked into winning the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. While some envisioned the Mavericks using their top draft pick as a strong bargaining chip to pair Anthony Davis with another star, all expectations are that they’ll select potential superstar Cooper Flagg instead.
Pairing Flagg with Davis already gives the Mavericks an enviable core, but now they need to find a new point guard who can get the playmakers the ball. Recently, Marc Stein of The Stein Line revealed a trio of floor generals the Mavericks could pursue this offseason, and they’re all stars.
Each of those point guards is in a different phase of their careers. CP3 is one of the NBA’s oldest players, but he can still distribute with the best of them, though the Mavericks may want to aim higher if they’re seeking a starter.
However, pivoting to someone like Lonzo Ball or even Jrue Holiday would give the Mavericks a viable starter with star potential. If Dallas is set on returning to the postseason, Ball and Holiday would be sizable upgrades over Paul, yet they also come with increased price tags too.
