Dallas Mavericks eyeing trio of star point guards

Months after being highly criticized for trading the face of the franchise, Luka Doncic, to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks lucked into winning the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. While some envisioned the Mavericks using their top draft pick as a strong bargaining chip to pair Anthony Davis with another star, all expectations are that they’ll select potential superstar Cooper Flagg instead.

Pairing Flagg with Davis already gives the Mavericks an enviable core, but now they need to find a new point guard who can get the playmakers the ball. Recently, Marc Stein of The Stein Line revealed a trio of floor generals the Mavericks could pursue this offseason, and they’re all stars.

“League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston’s Jrue Holiday — complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday’s contract — while also maintaining an interest in a far more reasonable trade target as we’ve discussed on the DLLS Mavs podcast: Lonzo Ball…Another name to monitor for Dallas: Chris Paul. The free agent-to-be just turned 40 on May 6, but Paul also just played (and started) 82 games in his maiden season as a San Antonio Spur.” Marc Stein on Dallas Mavericks

Each of those point guards is in a different phase of their careers. CP3 is one of the NBA’s oldest players, but he can still distribute with the best of them, though the Mavericks may want to aim higher if they’re seeking a starter.

However, pivoting to someone like Lonzo Ball or even Jrue Holiday would give the Mavericks a viable starter with star potential. If Dallas is set on returning to the postseason, Ball and Holiday would be sizable upgrades over Paul, yet they also come with increased price tags too.

