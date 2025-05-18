Cleveland Cavaliers urged to trade young All-Star for 8-time All-NBA superstar

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers changed head coaches this past offseason, going from J.B. Bickerstaff to Kenny Atkinson. Yet, not even coming away with the NBA’s 2025 Coach of the Year was good enough to help the Cavaliers avoid being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second year in a row.

While the Cavs had 64 wins in the regular season, it took only five games for the Indiana Pacers to send them back to Cleveland. Now the Cavaliers somehow have to find a way to improve upon the roster they have, which was already good enough to lead the Eastern Conference in wins.

Recently, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst advised the Cavaliers to trade young All-Star center for nine-time All-NBA selection Giannis Antetokounmpo. Of course, he’d advise for many other teams to make the same move, if they could.

"If the Cavs have the chance to trade for Giannis, I would make that trade."@WindhorstESPN on @egoldie80's take on not wanting trade Evan Mobley for Giannis 👀 https://t.co/5tC0Tu1gjS pic.twitter.com/cbQZkQn7nr — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) May 16, 2025

However, unlike many other teams, the Cavaliers may actually have enough ammo to pull it off. Yet, whether the Bucks would be willing to negotiate with one of the top contenders from the Eastern Conference remains to be seen. Plus, the Bucks may not even want to trade the face of their franchise, let alone to a direct competitor.

