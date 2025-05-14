Boston Celtics insider says 2 huge members of title team playing last game in Beantown if eliminated tonight

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If the Boston Celtics are eliminated from the NBA Playoffs tonight, a team insider is very confident it will be Al Horford and Jrue Holiday’s last games for the franchise.

Jayson Tatum’s season-ending Achilles tear in Game 4 of the team’s series against the New York Knicks wasn’t just a death knell for their playoff run. The franchise was already expected to slash payroll this summer to avoid huge tax penalties. But with Tatum likely to miss all of next season, there is even more reason to break this team up and save money since they won’t compete for a title in 2026.

That is why The Athletic Celtics reporter Jay King suggests it is a near lock that two of their most important players from the 2024 championship team could possibly be playing their final game in green and white tonight.

“My first thought went to Al Horford, an impending free agent, and Jrue Holiday, who will turn 35 next month [after Tatum’s injury]. Will they still fit into the Celtics’ plans now that Tatum is expected to miss at least much of next season? Boston was always expected to trim some salary this summer. But could consider more radical changes now that Tatum is looking at an extended absence. And Horford and Holiday won’t be the only possible changes.” Jay King – The Athletic Newsletter

Boston Celtics payroll (Projection for 2025-26): $509 million

If the Celtics hold on to this current team, they will face a bill of over $500 million (including tax penalties) next season. Slashing payroll this offseason is not a question of if, but when. Their title hopes were severely damaged after Tatum’s injury. So it doesn’t make much sense to have a large payroll for a team that will have to fight to avoid the Play-In Tournament next season.

Horford has been a key part of the recent Celtics dynasty on and off the court. However, with him set to turn 39 next month, it seems like a good time to move on from him. Holiday was the missing piece they lacked in previous seasons. He played a similar role in Milwaukee, where he also won a championship. But he has potentially over $100 million left on his contract. Moving that would go a long way toward helping Boston’s cap situation.

