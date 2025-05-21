NBA rumors: Execs say Boston Celtics star must be packaged with draft pick in potential summer trade

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Executives around the NBA respect the winning play that Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday brings to a team, but they will need something extra to take on all the money still owed to him in a potential trade.

Boston is expected to slash its payroll this summer to avoid a massive tax bill next season. The player most expected to be moved is point guard Jrue Holiday. However, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the $104 million left on his contract is something that turns off teams that might be interested in the two-time champion.

“Multiple rival executives have passed along that, for all of Holiday’s unquestioned championship know-how after contributing to title teams in Milwaukee and Boston, some form of incentive (such as draft compensation) might have to be attached to Holiday’s contract by the Celtics to convince someone to absorb the $104 million remaining on the 34-year-old’s deal over the next three seasons.”

What teams could the Boston Celtics trade Jrue Holiday to?

The two-time All-Star could help any team he lands with. However, at 34, his best years are behind him, and his basketball IQ is his best attribute. That is something that would certainly appeal to clubs that are one or two key pieces away from being a serious title contender next season.

Holiday was the missing piece for both the Bucks and Celtics’ recent title teams. That is why the Houston Rockets will be a favorite for the 16-year veteran. They have a good young core that they like. They could make a blockbuster deal for a star this summer. However, they could instead feel Holiday is a missing piece for them and their improving roster.

Another likely contender for Holiday would be the Orlando Magic. They are an elite defensive team that needs more veteran experience. But most importantly, they need reliable three-point shooting. Even in the final years of his career. Holiday can bring both to the Magic next season.

More Boston Celtics news and rumors: