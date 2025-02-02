NBA rumors: Boston Celtics, New York Knicks competing for same trade target

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks have one of the most storied rivalries in basketball with both firmly established as championship contenders in the Eastern Conference right now. While a majority of their head-to-head battles are on the court, NBA rumors also point to competition in the trade market.

Entering NBA games today, Boston holds the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and is hovering around 20 games over the .500 mark. Meanwhile, despite some injuries, New York is just a few games behind the Celtics and would have the No. 3 seed if the NBA playoffs started today.

With both clubs still well behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 seed and largely viewed on the second-tier of NBA Finals contenders behind Cleveland and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA trade deadline could offer some help to narrow the gap.

Guerschon Yabusele stats (ESPN): 10.8 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 51.1% FG, 1 SPG, .116 WS/48

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Celtics, Knicks and Denver Nuggets are some of the top teams expressing interest in a trade for Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele.

Yabusele, age 29, signed with the 76ers this past offseason after excelling in the EuroLeague and then impressing NBA scouts while playing for France during the 2024 Paris Olympics. With Philadelphia essentially out of playoff contention, the club wants to move role players to increase the odds of keeping its first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Guerschon Yabusele contract (Spotrac): $2.087 million salary, NBA free agent this summer

Denver might have the toughest time acquiring Yabusele, as it doesn’t have any future second-round picks that are eligible to be traded. New York has the rights to either Boston or Memphis’ second-round pick in 2025 along with its own 2026 second-round selection. Meanwhile, the Celtics hold the Washington Wizards’ 2025 second-round selection.

Yabusele, 6-foot-8, is playing his best basketball as of late. He finished January averaging 12.7 PPG with 6.2 RPG and he shot 52.6 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from the perimeter. As a half-season rental, it would likely only take two second-round picks to land him.

