Why the Warner Bros. Discovery split could lead to more NASCAR races on Amazon Prime Video in the future

Warner Bros. Discovery made the unpopular decision earlier this year to give the broadcasting rights to “Inside the NBA” to ESPN after TNT Sports lost its NBA broadcasting rights. With the conglomerate now splitting into two companies, it’s possible Amazon could see an opening with the NASCAR Cup Series.

On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced it was splitting up, with the spin-off company Global Networks taking on all entertainment, sports and news television brands. As noted by the Hollywood Reporter, the “majority” of Warner Bros. Discovery’s $37 billion debt is being absorbed by Global Networks.

Under NASCAR’s current TV deal that runs from 2025 through 2031, NBC owns the broadcasting rights to 14 races while TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video have five races each. TNT Sports also airs the practice and qualifying ahead of every race from July through November.

With Global Discovery assuming a majority of the multi-billion-dollar debt at a time when there are growing concerns about a decline in cable viewership, the future of TNT Sports has come into question. While HBO Max will still stream TNT Sports properties for now, that’s only a short-term plan as confirmed during the company’s investor call on Monday. While Turner might want to keep its rights to the College Football Playoff semifinal game, its NASCAR Cup Series races make for an enticing target for Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon continues to look for ways to expand its reach into streaming live sports, as demonstrated by its spending $1 billion per year for the exclusive rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football and paying the NBA $1.8 billion annually for streaming rights of 66 regular-season games and the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Amazon Prime Video has received rave reviews from the NASCAR world this season. The company has gone all out for its coverage, hiring Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr as color commentators, Carl Edwards and Corey LaJoie as analysts with Adam Alexander and Danielle Trotta also providing race coverage.

While it’s unclear if NASCAR’s current broadcasting rights deal includes a potential out for the split implemented by Warner Bros. Discovery, TNT Sports giving up the streaming rights to its five races to Amazon Prime Video could benefit all three parties.

Amazon has immediately emerged as the best live coverage of NASCAR this season, but its first year with the Cup Series only came with a five-race deal. Given the viewership races are generating and the boost in Amazon Prime subscriptions, it’s very possible Monday’s news will lead to more races on Prime Video in the future.