Why Joey Logano sported the Braves hat in Victory Lane to conclude Chipper Jones spat

At this point, Joey Logano is leaning into the ridiculous social media back-and-forth with Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones.

Stemming from a tweet from the Braves legend over a radio outburst from Logano at Talladega over not getting a push from teammate Austin Cindric that allowed Bubba Wallace to win the second stage, both sporting icons entered into a war of words that started a little aggressive but has now turned downright silly.

It led to Logano snapping a picture in a Braves hat when he won last week at Texas Motor Speedway.

“It was an idea in Victory Lane,” Logano said. “I was there, I was like ‘Oh man, we should get a picture with a Braves hat on and just send it to Chipper as an ehh.’”

I always knew you would become a 22 fan!

Thanks!!

Truce? https://t.co/LswPomkLp9 pic.twitter.com/OXTFFqIs4U — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) May 6, 2025

The above quote was from the Dale Jr Download and a conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“There was somebody who works for NASCAR had it on that day and I said, ‘Let me borrow that thing real quick,’” Logano said. And then I was kind of like ‘How do I do this?’ I was really busy yesterday. I didn’t have the opportunity to do anything.

“I wake up early in the morning, and I was scrolling through social, which I should not do, but I was. And I was like, ‘You know what? I should figure out how to handle this.’ And then I saw he tweeted something nice to me. I’m like, oh geez. Of course, he said something nice.”