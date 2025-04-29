NASCAR champion fires back at baseball legend Chipper Jones

Joey Logano took exception to the post-race commentary from Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones on Sunday.

Logano expressed some frustrations over his team communication channel with teammate Austin Cindric after the second stage ended. Logano felt like Cindric didn’t push in the draft hard enough and allowed Bubba Wallace to claim the 10 championship points and playoff points.

“Way to go Austin, way to go, you dumb fuck!” Joey Logano said, via Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. “Way to fucking go. What a stupid shit. You just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumbass. Put that in the book again.”

Cindric went on to win the race, eliciting this response from the Atlanta Braves legend on social media.

Congrats to @AustinCindric on his @TALLADEGA win. Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national tv, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him. Hate to be #dueces in the ‘team’ meeting on Monday. Some people… — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) April 27, 2025

Logano responded during his weekly hourly segment on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Has Chipper Jones ever driven a race car at Talladega? That would be my first question. I’m pretty certain he hasn’t.”

He wasn’t done.

“That’s like me saying something about baseball. I know nothing about baseball. That’s like me saying something that he did something in baseball that was wrong. That doesn’t matter,” Logano said. “You care about what people say, their opinion, if you really know them and they know you and they understand the scenario and the situation. Everyone is going to have their opinion on how they see things from the outside.

“No one else, nobody, Chipper Jones, no race fans, nobody is in the room when we come up with how we’re going to race at superspeedways except the drivers, the team principals at Penske and the crew chiefs. That is it. That’s the only opinions that matter. The only ones. So, everyone can go off and talk about whatever they want. They don’t know the situation. They don’t know everything that goes into it, so it doesn’t matter what they say, and that’s probably why I never saw or really care about it after you tell me right now.

“Chipper Jones, he seems like a cool dude, he’s done a lot, right? He’s a pretty popular, good baseball player, but he’s not a race car driver, and I know he wasn’t in the room with us when we set in place the way things are supposed to go. You would think somebody that has been in professional sports and has been in meetings like that would probably take a step back and say, ‘Man, there’s probably more to the story here than what there is.’ I’m surprised it went that way. Maybe he was just bored. I don’t know what his situation is. I tell you I don’t care.”