Chipper Jones offers Joey Logano mea culpa after week long spat

After a week of discourse stemming from a Chipper Jones tweet about a largely insignificant disagreement between Penske teammates Joey Logano and Austin Cindric, the follow-up this week closes that chapter in the most fitting way.
Logano won at Texas Motor Speedway, a week after Jones called out the three-time champion for an outburst at Cindric, and Jones had to give credit where credit was due.
And for any claims about the Atlanta Braves legend being disingenuous.
Of course, this comes after Logano said he expected better from Jones, citing their shared appreciation for team dynamics and championship pedigrees.