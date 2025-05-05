Chipper Jones offers Joey Logano mea culpa after week long spat

After a week of discourse stemming from a Chipper Jones tweet about a largely insignificant disagreement between Penske teammates Joey Logano and Austin Cindric, the follow-up this week closes that chapter in the most fitting way.

Logano won at Texas Motor Speedway, a week after Jones called out the three-time champion for an outburst at Cindric, and Jones had to give credit where credit was due.

Congratulations to @joeylogano. A HOF driver with a masterful win. This is what NASCAR fans expect from you. Hard charging wins and gracious top 5s and 10s. Well done! — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) May 4, 2025

And for any claims about the Atlanta Braves legend being disingenuous.

Backpedaling? No. Appreciating a great race and sportsmanship. HOFers are always held to a higher standard and should be. — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) May 4, 2025

Of course, this comes after Logano said he expected better from Jones, citing their shared appreciation for team dynamics and championship pedigrees.