NASCAR starting lineup Kansas: AdventHealth 400 starting grid, Kansas qualifying results

The starting grid is set for Sunday afternoon’s race at Kansas Speedway, with Kyle Larson leading the field for the AdventHealth 400. Larson earned the pole position in qualifying on Saturday, marking his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ahead of the final race before the NASCAR All-Star festivities at North Wilkesboro Speedway, here is the NASCAR starting lineup in Kansas for Sunday afternoon. Below the NASCAR starting grid, you can find the full qualifying results with lap times for all 38 drivers.

NASCAR starting lineup at Kansas

Row 1: Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher

Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher Row 2: Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick

Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick Row 3: Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs

Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs Row 4: William Byron, Daniel Suarez

William Byron, Daniel Suarez Row 5: Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney

Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney Row 5: Michael McDowell, Justin Haley

Michael McDowell, Justin Haley Row 7: Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin

Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin Row 8: Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones

Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones Row 9: John Hunter Nemechek, Zane Smith

John Hunter Nemechek, Zane Smith Row 10: Chase Briscoe, Austin Dillon Row 11: Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar

Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar Row 12: Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson

Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson Row 13: Riley Herbst, Ross Chastain

Riley Herbst, Ross Chastain Row 14: Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Corey Heim

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Corey Heim Row 15: Ty Dillon, Ryan Preece

Ty Dillon, Ryan Preece Row 16: Cole Custer, Jesse Love

Cole Custer, Jesse Love Row 17: A.J. Allmendinger, SVG

A.J. Allmendinger, SVG Row 18: Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski

Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski Row 19: Cody Ware, Josh Berry

NASCAR qualifying results at Kansas

Kyle Larson – 29.391 lap time Chris Buescher – 29.448 lap time Christopher Bell – 29.465 lap time Tyler Reddick – 29.484 lap time Joey Logano – 29.529 lap time Ty Gibbs – 29.551 lap time William Byron – 29.569 lap time Daniel Suarez – 29.593 lap time Chase Elliott – 29.595 lap time Ryan Blaney – 29.596 lap time Michael McDowell – 29.613 lap time Justin Haley – 29.625 lap time Austin Cindric – 29.627 lap time Denny Hamlin – 29.633 lap time Bubba Wallace – 29.634 lap time Erik Jones – 29.670 lap time John H. Nemechek – 29.674 lap time Zane Smith – 29.682 lap time Chase Briscoe – 29.684 lap time Austin Dillon – 29.705 lap time Alex Bowman – 29.716 lap time Carson Hocevar – 29.793 lap time Todd Gilliland – 29.825 lap time Noah Gragson – 29.840 lap time Riley Herbst – 29.846 lap time Ross Chastain – 29.847 lap time Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 29.851 lap time Corey Heim – 29.899 lap time Ty Dillon – 29.974 lap time Ryan Preece – 30.016 lap time Cole Custer – 30.016 lap time Jesse Love – 30.070 lap time AJ Allmendinger – 30.160 lap time Shane van Gisbergen – 30.213 lap time Kyle Busch – 30.384 lap time Brad Keselowski – 30.602 lap time Cody Ware – 31.152 lap time Josh Berry – 31.406 lap time

NASCAR starting grid FAQ

Who is on the pole for today’s NASCAR race?

Kyle Larson is on the pole for the NASCAR race at Kansas, leading the starting grid for the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Kyle Busch starting in the race today?

Kyle Busch is starting 35th in the NASCAR starting grid for the race at Kansas Speedway.

Where is Ross Chastain starting today?

Ross Chastain is starting 26th in the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, sitting in the back half of the field in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas.

Where is Joey Logano starting today?

Fresh off his first win of the season, Joey Logano is fifth in the NASCAR starting lineup at Kansas on Sunday.

Where is Corey Heim starting today in NASCAR Cup Series?

Corey Heim is starting 28th for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.