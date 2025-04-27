NASCAR standings after Talladega: Latest NASCAR Cup Series points leaders after Jack Link’s 500

Credit: Jason Allen-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series resumed on Sunday after a one-week break for the Easter holiday weekend. It delivered an interesting race on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, with several of the best NASCAR drivers getting DNFs after wrecks. Let’s dive into the NASCAR standings after Talladega.

NASCAR standings after Talladega: Cup Series point leaders today

Place Driver Points Behind 1 William Byron* 388 — 2 Kyle Larson* 356 -32 3 Denny Hamlin* 335 -53 4 Chase Elliott 315 -73 5 Christopher Bell* 306 -82 6 Tyler Reddick 299 -89 7 Bubba Wallace 294 -94 8 Joey Logano 286 -102 9 Ryan Blaney 276 -12 10 Alex Bowman 272 -116 11 Ross Chastain 244 -144 12 Ryan Preece 241 -147 13 Chase Briscoe 233 -155 14 Chris Buescher 228 -160 15 Austin Cindric* 218 -170 16 AJ Allmendinger 213 -175 17 Kyle Busch 208 -180 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 207 -181 19 Michael McDowell 199 -189 20 Carson Hocevar 192 -196 21 Josh Berry* 189 -199 22 Ty Gibbs 189 -199 23 Austin Dillon 180 -208 24 Zane Smith 179 -209 25 Daniel Suárez 177 -211 26 John Hunter Nemechek 176 -212 27 Justin Haley 174 -214 28 Todd Gilliland 172 -216 29 Ty Dillon 159 -229 30 Erik Jones 156 -232 31 Noah Gragson 153 -235 32 Brad Keselowski 133 -255 33 Riley Herbst 116 -272 34 Cole Custer 107 -281 35 Shane Van Gisbergen 104 -284 36 Cody Ware 52 -336

NASCAR results: Jack Lin’s 500 stage winners