NASCAR standings after Talladega: Latest NASCAR Cup Series points leaders after Jack Link’s 500

The NASCAR Cup Series resumed on Sunday after a one-week break for the Easter holiday weekend. It delivered an interesting race on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, with several of the best NASCAR drivers getting DNFs after wrecks. Let’s dive into the NASCAR standings after Talladega.
Further below, you can find information on the stage winners of the Jack Link’s 500.
Related: Austin Hill sets NASCAR superspeedway record under controversy
NASCAR standings after Talladega: Cup Series point leaders today
|Place
|Driver
|Points
|Behind
|1
|William Byron*
|388
|—
|2
|Kyle Larson*
|356
|-32
|3
|Denny Hamlin*
|335
|-53
|4
|Chase Elliott
|315
|-73
|5
|Christopher Bell*
|306
|-82
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|299
|-89
|7
|Bubba Wallace
|294
|-94
|8
|Joey Logano
|286
|-102
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|276
|-12
|10
|Alex Bowman
|272
|-116
|11
|Ross Chastain
|244
|-144
|12
|Ryan Preece
|241
|-147
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|233
|-155
|14
|Chris Buescher
|228
|-160
|15
|Austin Cindric*
|218
|-170
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|213
|-175
|17
|Kyle Busch
|208
|-180
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|207
|-181
|19
|Michael McDowell
|199
|-189
|20
|Carson Hocevar
|192
|-196
|21
|Josh Berry*
|189
|-199
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|189
|-199
|23
|Austin Dillon
|180
|-208
|24
|Zane Smith
|179
|-209
|25
|Daniel Suárez
|177
|-211
|26
|John Hunter Nemechek
|176
|-212
|27
|Justin Haley
|174
|-214
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|172
|-216
|29
|Ty Dillon
|159
|-229
|30
|Erik Jones
|156
|-232
|31
|Noah Gragson
|153
|-235
|32
|Brad Keselowski
|133
|-255
|33
|Riley Herbst
|116
|-272
|34
|Cole Custer
|107
|-281
|35
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|104
|-284
|36
|Cody Ware
|52
|-336
Related: NASCA schedule 2025
NASCAR results: Jack Lin’s 500 stage winners
Stage 1
- Kyle Larson – 10 points
- William Byron – 9 points
- Ricky Stenhouse – 8 points
- Chase Elliott – 7 points
- Bubba Wallace – 6 points
- Denny Hamlin – 5 points
- AJ Allmendinger – 4 points
- Cody Ware – 3 points
- Riley Herbst – 2 points
- Ty Dillon – 1 point
Stage 2
- Bubba Wallace – 10 points
- Joey Logano – 9 points
- Kyle Larson – 8 points
- Austin Cindric – 7 points
- Carson Hocevar – 6 points
- Ryan Preece – 5 points
- Tyler Reddick – 4 points
- Todd Gilliland – 3 points
- Zane Smith – 2 points
- Josh Berry – 1 point
Final Results
- Austin Cindric – 47 points
- Ryan Preece = 40 points
- Kyle Larson -52 points
- William Byron – 42 points
- Joey Logano – 41 points
- Noah Gragson – 31 points
- Chase Elliott – 37 points
- Carson Hocevar – 35 points
- Alex Bowman -28 points
- Bubba Wallace – 43 points
- Daniel Suarez – 26 points
- Austin Dillon – 25 points
- M. McDowell – 25 points
- R. Stenhouse – 31 points
- Cole Custer – 22 points
- Tyler Reddick – 25 points
- Chase Briscoe – 20 points
- Todd Gilliland – 22 points
- Ty GIbbs – 18 points
- Erik Jones – 17 points
- Zane Smith – 18 points
- Ross Chastain – 15 points
- Denny Hamlin – 19 points
- Riley Herbst – 15 points
- Ty Dillon – 13 points
- A. Allmendinger – 15 points
- Justin Haley – 10 points
- Josh Berry – 10 points
- Kyle Busch – 8 points
- Anthony Alfredo*
- SVG – 6 points
- John Nemechek – 5 points
- Cody Ware – 7 points
- JJ Yeley – 3 points
- BJ McLeod – 0 points
- Chris Buescher – 1 point
- Christopher Bell – 1 point
- Brad Keselowski – 1 point
- Ryan Blaney – 1 point