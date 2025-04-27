NASCAR standings after Talladega: Latest NASCAR Cup Series points leaders after Jack Link’s 500

Updated:
NASCAR standings after Talladega
The NASCAR Cup Series resumed on Sunday after a one-week break for the Easter holiday weekend. It delivered an interesting race on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, with several of the best NASCAR drivers getting DNFs after wrecks. Let’s dive into the NASCAR standings after Talladega.

Further below, you can find information on the stage winners of the Jack Link’s 500.

NASCAR standings after Talladega: Cup Series point leaders today

PlaceDriverPointsBehind
1William Byron*388
2Kyle Larson*356-32
3Denny Hamlin*335-53
4Chase Elliott315-73
5Christopher Bell*306-82
6Tyler Reddick299-89
7Bubba Wallace294-94
8Joey Logano286-102
9Ryan Blaney276-12
10Alex Bowman272-116
11Ross Chastain244-144
12Ryan Preece241-147
13Chase Briscoe233-155
14Chris Buescher228-160
15Austin Cindric*218-170
16AJ Allmendinger213-175
17Kyle Busch208-180
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr207-181
19Michael McDowell199-189
20Carson Hocevar192-196
21Josh Berry*189-199
22Ty Gibbs189-199
23Austin Dillon180-208
24Zane Smith179-209
25Daniel Suárez177-211
26John Hunter Nemechek176-212
27Justin Haley174-214
28Todd Gilliland172-216
29Ty Dillon159-229
30Erik Jones156-232
31Noah Gragson153-235
32Brad Keselowski133-255
33Riley Herbst116-272
34Cole Custer107-281
35Shane Van Gisbergen104-284
36Cody Ware52-336

NASCAR results: Jack Lin’s 500 stage winners

Stage 1

  1. Kyle Larson – 10 points
  2. William Byron – 9 points
  3. Ricky Stenhouse – 8 points
  4. Chase Elliott – 7 points
  5. Bubba Wallace – 6 points
  6. Denny Hamlin – 5 points
  7. AJ Allmendinger – 4 points
  8. Cody Ware – 3 points
  9. Riley Herbst – 2 points
  10. Ty Dillon – 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Bubba Wallace – 10 points
  2. Joey Logano – 9 points
  3. Kyle Larson – 8 points
  4. Austin Cindric – 7 points
  5. Carson Hocevar – 6 points
  6. Ryan Preece – 5 points
  7. Tyler Reddick – 4 points
  8. Todd Gilliland – 3 points
  9. Zane Smith – 2 points
  10. Josh Berry – 1 point

Final Results

  1. Austin Cindric – 47 points
  2. Ryan Preece = 40 points
  3. Kyle Larson -52 points
  4. William Byron – 42 points
  5. Joey Logano – 41 points
  6. Noah Gragson – 31 points
  7. Chase Elliott – 37 points
  8. Carson Hocevar – 35 points
  9. Alex Bowman -28 points
  10. Bubba Wallace – 43 points
  11. Daniel Suarez – 26 points
  12. Austin Dillon – 25 points
  13. M. McDowell – 25 points
  14. R. Stenhouse – 31 points
  15. Cole Custer – 22 points
  16. Tyler Reddick – 25 points
  17. Chase Briscoe – 20 points
  18. Todd Gilliland – 22 points
  19. Ty GIbbs – 18 points
  20. Erik Jones – 17 points
  21. Zane Smith – 18 points
  22. Ross Chastain – 15 points
  23. Denny Hamlin – 19 points
  24. Riley Herbst – 15 points
  25. Ty Dillon – 13 points
  26. A. Allmendinger – 15 points
  27. Justin Haley – 10 points
  28. Josh Berry – 10 points
  29. Kyle Busch – 8 points
  30. Anthony Alfredo*
  31. SVG – 6 points
  32. John Nemechek – 5 points
  33. Cody Ware – 7 points
  34. JJ Yeley – 3 points
  35. BJ McLeod – 0 points
  36. Chris Buescher – 1 point
  37. Christopher Bell – 1 point
  38. Brad Keselowski – 1 point
  39. Ryan Blaney – 1 point
By Matt Johnson
NFL, MLB & college football writer for Sportsnaut. Graduated from San Diego State University with BA in Journalism, 2019. ... More about Matt Johnson

