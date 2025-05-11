NASCAR standings after Kansas: Cup Series points leaders after AdventHealth 400

NASCAR standings after Kansas
The 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season took place on Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway, an iconic venue that always delivers as one of the best tracks in the sport. Following an eventful AdventHealth 400, the NASCAR standings after Kansas got a bit of a shakeup on Sunday afternoon.

Let’s dive into the latest NASCAR Cup Series points leaders right now following the AdVentHealth 400.

NASCAR Cup Series standings right now

Of note with the table (P) indicates that the driver would make the NASCAR playoffs if the regular season ended today.

The points totals are reflected following the Advent Health 400 at Kansas, but prior to any disqualifications for failing post-race inspections. Updates will be provided for any DNQs.

PositionDriverPointsBehind
1Kyle Larson* (P)469
2William Byron* (P)434-35
3Christopher Bell* (P)384-85
4Chase Elliott (P)378-91
5Ryan Blaney (P)362-107
6Tyler Reddick (P)357-112
7Denny Hamlin* (P)346-123
8Alex Bowman (P)325-144
9Joey Logano* (P)318-151
10Bubba Wallace (P)310-159
11Ross Chastain (P)300-169
12Chris Buescher (P)294-185
13Chase Briscoe (P)278-191
14Austin Cindric* (P)273-196
15Ricky Stenhouse Jr (P)258-211
16Ryan Preece251-218
17Josh Berry* (P)244-225
18Kyle Busch244-225
19John Hunter Nemechek234-235
20Carson Hocevar230-239
21Michael McDowell228-241
22Austin Dillon227-242
23Zane Smith227-242
24Todd Gilliland227-242
25AJ Allmendinger218-251
26Ty Gibbs217-252
27Daniel Suárez209-260
28Justin Haley206-263
29Erik Jones196-273
30Ty Dillon188-281
31Noah Gragson181-288
32Riley Herbst151-318
33Brad Keselowski148-321
34Cole Custer139-330
35Shane Van Gisbergen138-331
36Cody Ware68-401
