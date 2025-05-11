NASCAR standings after Kansas: Cup Series points leaders after AdventHealth 400

Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season took place on Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway, an iconic venue that always delivers as one of the best tracks in the sport. Following an eventful AdventHealth 400, the NASCAR standings after Kansas got a bit of a shakeup on Sunday afternoon.

Related: NASCAR results today, Advent Health 400 final results at Kansas

Let’s dive into the latest NASCAR Cup Series points leaders right now following the AdVentHealth 400.

NASCAR Cup Series standings right now

Of note with the table (P) indicates that the driver would make the NASCAR playoffs if the regular season ended today.

The points totals are reflected following the Advent Health 400 at Kansas, but prior to any disqualifications for failing post-race inspections. Updates will be provided for any DNQs.

Related: NASCAR schedule 2025

