NASCAR standings after Kansas: Cup Series points leaders after AdventHealth 400

The 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season took place on Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway, an iconic venue that always delivers as one of the best tracks in the sport. Following an eventful AdventHealth 400, the NASCAR standings after Kansas got a bit of a shakeup on Sunday afternoon.
Let’s dive into the latest NASCAR Cup Series points leaders right now following the AdVentHealth 400.
NASCAR Cup Series standings right now
Of note with the table (P) indicates that the driver would make the NASCAR playoffs if the regular season ended today.
The points totals are reflected following the Advent Health 400 at Kansas, but prior to any disqualifications for failing post-race inspections. Updates will be provided for any DNQs.
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|Behind
|1
|Kyle Larson* (P)
|469
|—
|2
|William Byron* (P)
|434
|-35
|3
|Christopher Bell* (P)
|384
|-85
|4
|Chase Elliott (P)
|378
|-91
|5
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|362
|-107
|6
|Tyler Reddick (P)
|357
|-112
|7
|Denny Hamlin* (P)
|346
|-123
|8
|Alex Bowman (P)
|325
|-144
|9
|Joey Logano* (P)
|318
|-151
|10
|Bubba Wallace (P)
|310
|-159
|11
|Ross Chastain (P)
|300
|-169
|12
|Chris Buescher (P)
|294
|-185
|13
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|278
|-191
|14
|Austin Cindric* (P)
|273
|-196
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr (P)
|258
|-211
|16
|Ryan Preece
|251
|-218
|17
|Josh Berry* (P)
|244
|-225
|18
|Kyle Busch
|244
|-225
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|234
|-235
|20
|Carson Hocevar
|230
|-239
|21
|Michael McDowell
|228
|-241
|22
|Austin Dillon
|227
|-242
|23
|Zane Smith
|227
|-242
|24
|Todd Gilliland
|227
|-242
|25
|AJ Allmendinger
|218
|-251
|26
|Ty Gibbs
|217
|-252
|27
|Daniel Suárez
|209
|-260
|28
|Justin Haley
|206
|-263
|29
|Erik Jones
|196
|-273
|30
|Ty Dillon
|188
|-281
|31
|Noah Gragson
|181
|-288
|32
|Riley Herbst
|151
|-318
|33
|Brad Keselowski
|148
|-321
|34
|Cole Custer
|139
|-330
|35
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|138
|-331
|36
|Cody Ware
|68
|-401