NASCAR results today: Kyle Larson is AdventHealth 400 winner, Kansas final results

Updated:
NASCAR results today
Sunday delivered the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and the final event before the All-Star Open and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. With the AdventHealth 400 drawing to a close, we’ll take you through all the information you need to know from stage results to the final order and race winner.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from the AdventHealth 400.

NASCAR results from Kansas

Here is the final order for the NASCAR race today. The results do not include any potential post-race inspection penalties handed out after the top cars are examined.

  1. Kyle Larson
  2. Christopher Bell
  3. Ryan Blaney
  4. Chase Briscoe
  5. Alex Bowman
  6. Josh Berry
  7. Ryan Preece
  8. Chris Buescher
  9. Joey Logano
  10. John Hunter Nemechek
  11. Austin Cindric
  12. Todd Gilliland
  13. Corey Heim
  14. Noah Gragson
  15. Chase Elliott
  16. Zane Smith
  17. Tyler Reddick
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  19. Ross Chastain
  20. Shane van Gisbergen
  1. Kyle Busch
  2. Austin Dillon
  3. Michael McDowell
  4. William Byron
  5. Cole Custer
  6. Carson Hocevar
  7. Riley Herbst
  8. Ty Gibbs
  9. Jesse Love
  10. Cody Ware
  11. Justin Haley
  12. Erik Jones
  13. Bubba Wallace
  14. Daniel Suárez
  15. Ty Dillon
  16. Denny Hamlin
  17. Brad Keselowski
  18. AJ Allmendinger

AdventHealth 400 stage results

Here are the NASCAR Cup Series stage results from today’s race at Kansas.

Stage 1

  1. Kyle Larson – 10 points
  2. Christopher Bell – 9 points
  3. Chase Elliott – 8 points
  4. Ryan Blaney– 7 points
  5. Austin Cindric – 6 points
  6. Alex Bowman– 5 points
  7. Denny Hamlin– 4 points
  8. Ryan Preece– 3 points
  9. Joey Logano– 2 points
  10. Chris Buescher – 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Kyle Larson – 10 points
  2. Chase Elliott – 9 points
  3. Ryan Blaney– 8 points
  4. Josh Berry – 7 points
  5. Christopher Bell – 6 points
  6. Brad Keselowski – 5 points
  7. Alex Bowman – 4 points
  8. Denny Hamlin – 3 points
  9. Zane Smith – 2 points
  10. Ryan Preece – 1 point
