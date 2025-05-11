NASCAR results today: Kyle Larson is AdventHealth 400 winner, Kansas final results

Sunday delivered the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and the final event before the All-Star Open and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. With the AdventHealth 400 drawing to a close, we’ll take you through all the information you need to know from stage results to the final order and race winner.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from the AdventHealth 400.
NASCAR results from Kansas
Here is the final order for the NASCAR race today. The results do not include any potential post-race inspection penalties handed out after the top cars are examined.
- Kyle Larson
- Christopher Bell
- Ryan Blaney
- Chase Briscoe
- Alex Bowman
- Josh Berry
- Ryan Preece
- Chris Buescher
- Joey Logano
- John Hunter Nemechek
- Austin Cindric
- Todd Gilliland
- Corey Heim
- Noah Gragson
- Chase Elliott
- Zane Smith
- Tyler Reddick
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr
- Ross Chastain
- Shane van Gisbergen
- Kyle Busch
- Austin Dillon
- Michael McDowell
- William Byron
- Cole Custer
- Carson Hocevar
- Riley Herbst
- Ty Gibbs
- Jesse Love
- Cody Ware
- Justin Haley
- Erik Jones
- Bubba Wallace
- Daniel Suárez
- Ty Dillon
- Denny Hamlin
- Brad Keselowski
- AJ Allmendinger
AdventHealth 400 stage results
Here are the NASCAR Cup Series stage results from today’s race at Kansas.
Stage 1
- Kyle Larson – 10 points
- Christopher Bell – 9 points
- Chase Elliott – 8 points
- Ryan Blaney– 7 points
- Austin Cindric – 6 points
- Alex Bowman– 5 points
- Denny Hamlin– 4 points
- Ryan Preece– 3 points
- Joey Logano– 2 points
- Chris Buescher – 1 point
Stage 2
- Kyle Larson – 10 points
- Chase Elliott – 9 points
- Ryan Blaney– 8 points
- Josh Berry – 7 points
- Christopher Bell – 6 points
- Brad Keselowski – 5 points
- Alex Bowman – 4 points
- Denny Hamlin – 3 points
- Zane Smith – 2 points
- Ryan Preece – 1 point