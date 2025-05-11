NASCAR results today: Kyle Larson is AdventHealth 400 winner, Kansas final results

Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Sunday delivered the 12th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season and the final event before the All-Star Open and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. With the AdventHealth 400 drawing to a close, we’ll take you through all the information you need to know from stage results to the final order and race winner.

Related: NASCAR schedule 2025

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from the AdventHealth 400.

NASCAR results from Kansas

Here is the final order for the NASCAR race today. The results do not include any potential post-race inspection penalties handed out after the top cars are examined.

Kyle Larson Christopher Bell Ryan Blaney Chase Briscoe Alex Bowman Josh Berry Ryan Preece Chris Buescher Joey Logano John Hunter Nemechek Austin Cindric Todd Gilliland Corey Heim Noah Gragson Chase Elliott Zane Smith Tyler Reddick Ricky Stenhouse Jr Ross Chastain Shane van Gisbergen Kyle Busch Austin Dillon Michael McDowell William Byron Cole Custer Carson Hocevar Riley Herbst Ty Gibbs Jesse Love Cody Ware Justin Haley Erik Jones Bubba Wallace Daniel Suárez Ty Dillon Denny Hamlin Brad Keselowski AJ Allmendinger

Related: NASCAR standings for Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series

AdventHealth 400 stage results

Here are the NASCAR Cup Series stage results from today’s race at Kansas.