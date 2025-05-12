NASCAR Rumor: New Clues Fuel Dodge Rumors in the NASCAR Garage

Credit: Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images

A month ago the NASCAR rumor mill was churning with whispers of a comeback. GMS Racing, the two-time Truck Series champions that shut down in 2023, could be back, with Dodge.

But now there’s new evidence to give that theory some more traction. The biggest clue yet? Spencer Gallagher might be behind the wheel , and Dodge might really be involved.

GMS Racing was founded by Maury Gallagher, had 45 wins and two Truck Series championships before shutting its doors at the end of 2023. At the time Gallagher said the team would focus on the Cup Series with Legacy Motor Club. A team co-owned by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson. But recent developments suggest the GMS name isn’t done yet.

What sparked the latest round of speculation? The latest buzz came from a cryptic social media post showing a hauler from the SPS ARCA team , where Spencer Gallagher is racing again , with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series logo plastered on the side. That set off a lot of speculation: was this a tease?

Adding fuel to the fire, then came a report from NASCAR insider Kaleb Vestal that had run in with Spencer Gallagher. When asked about the GMS rumor, he said, “Salacious; Baseless; Unfounded: I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

He smiled when he said it. And to longtime observers that sounded like a wink not a denial.

On the manufacturer side the rumor also puts a new spotlight on Dodge, the American icon that left the Cup Series in 2012. Under parent company Stellantis Dodge has reportedly begun the process of getting approval to return to NASCAR, potentially starting with the Truck Series in 2026.

No official deal has been announced but multiple sources say Dodge’s return could be worth up to $25 billion. Industry insiders say a Truck Series relaunch would give Dodge a chance to ease back into the sport before a full-time Cup return in 2027 or 2028.

But the story doesn’t stop there. If GMS is the team that will be leading Dodge’s NASCAR return, it makes sense. They have championship pedigree, industry connections and a familiar face in Spencer Gallagher already back behind the wheel. GMS coming back raises a big question about Maury Gallagher’s other racing asset: Legacy Motor Club. The Cup Series team switched to Toyota in 2024 , leaving behind its Chevy ties. Could a Dodge comeback create a conflict of interest? For now it’s just speculation but it’s another wrinkle in an already complicated ownership landscape.

In a year where long-time teams like JD Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing are under pressure or shutting down a GMS Racing return, especially one with a manufacturer like Dodge, would be a big deal. It would open a new chapter for the Truck Series and maybe eventually the entire sport.