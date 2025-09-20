The NASCAR playoff schedule took us to New Hampshire Speedway, starting. with the EJP 175 of the Truck Series. Saturday afternoon marked the final race in the Round of 10 for the Truck Series playoffs, with the NASCAR results today dictating who moves on to the Round of 10.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck results today, starting with the full EJP 175 winner, followed by the NASCAR stage results for the Truck Series from New Hampshire

NASCAR Results Today: EJP 175 at New Hampshire

Here are the full Truck Series results today from Loudon. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

Corey Heim** Chandler Smith** Layne Riggs** Giovanni Ruggiero Grant Enfinger** Ty Majeski** Kaden Honeycutt** Corey LaJoie Christian Eckes Rajah Caruth** Tyler Ankrum** Daniel Hemric** Michael Christopher Jr Dawson Sutton Andres Perez de Lara Jake Garcia** Brent Crews Bayley Currey Mason Massey Blake Lothian Spencer Boyd Jack Wood Matt Mills Ben Rhodes Toni Breidinger Matt Crafton Tyler Tomassi Patrick Emerling Tanner Gray Derek White Conner Jones Jayson Alexander Caleb Costner Norm Benning Stephen Mallozzi Connor Mosack

NASCAR Stage Results for Truck Series Race

Here are the NASCAR stage results today from Loudon. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**)

Stage 1 Corey Heim**— 10 points (+1 stage point) Chandler Smith**— 9 points Ty Majeski**— 8 points Rajah Caruth** — 7 points Jake Garcia** — 6 points Kaden Honeycutt**— 5 points Andres Perez De Lara— 4 points Brent Crews — 3 points Dawson Sutton — 2 points Tyler Ankrum** — 1 point Stage 2 Corey Heim**— 10 points (+1 stage point) Andres Perez De Lara— 9 points Chandler Smith** — 8 points Layne Riggs** — 7 points Gio Ruggiero — 6 points Corey LaJoie — 5 points Rajah Caruth** — 4 points Daniel Hemric** — 3 points Kaden Honeycutt** — 2 points Grant Enfinger** — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Corey Heim won the NASCAR race today in the Truck Series race at New Hampshire. Saturday’s win is the ninth win of the season for Heim.