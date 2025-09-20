The NASCAR playoff schedule took us to New Hampshire Speedway, starting. with the EJP 175 of the Truck Series. Saturday afternoon marked the final race in the Round of 10 for the Truck Series playoffs, with the NASCAR results today dictating who moves on to the Round of 10.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck results today, starting with the full EJP 175 winner, followed by the NASCAR stage results for the Truck Series from New Hampshire

NASCAR Results Today: EJP 175 at New Hampshire

Here are the full Truck Series results today from Loudon. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**).

  1. Corey Heim**
  2. Chandler Smith**
  3. Layne Riggs**
  4. Giovanni Ruggiero
  5. Grant Enfinger**
  6. Ty Majeski**
  7. Kaden Honeycutt**
  8. Corey LaJoie
  9. Christian Eckes
  10. Rajah Caruth**
  11. Tyler Ankrum**
  12. Daniel Hemric**
  13. Michael Christopher Jr
  14. Dawson Sutton
  15. Andres Perez de Lara
  16. Jake Garcia**
  17. Brent Crews
  18. Bayley Currey
  19. Mason Massey
  20. Blake Lothian
  1. Spencer Boyd
  2. Jack Wood
  3. Matt Mills
  4. Ben Rhodes
  5. Toni Breidinger
  6. Matt Crafton
  7. Tyler Tomassi
  8. Patrick Emerling
  9. Tanner Gray
  10. Derek White
  11. Conner Jones
  12. Jayson Alexander
  13. Caleb Costner
  14. Norm Benning
  15. Stephen Mallozzi
  16. Connor Mosack

NASCAR Stage Results for Truck Series Race

Here are the NASCAR stage results today from Loudon. Playoff drivers are marked with a (**)

Stage 1

  1. Corey Heim**— 10 points (+1 stage point)
  2. Chandler Smith**— 9 points
  3. Ty Majeski**— 8 points
  4. Rajah Caruth** — 7 points
  5. Jake Garcia** — 6 points
  6. Kaden Honeycutt**— 5 points
  7. Andres Perez De Lara— 4 points
  8. Brent Crews — 3 points
  9. Dawson Sutton — 2 points
  10. Tyler Ankrum** — 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Corey Heim**— 10 points (+1 stage point)
  2. Andres Perez De Lara— 9 points
  3. Chandler Smith** — 8 points
  4. Layne Riggs** — 7 points
  5. Gio Ruggiero — 6 points
  6. Corey LaJoie — 5 points
  7. Rajah Caruth** — 4 points
  8. Daniel Hemric** — 3 points
  9. Kaden Honeycutt** — 2 points
  10. Grant Enfinger** — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Corey Heim won the NASCAR race today in the Truck Series race at New Hampshire. Saturday’s win is the ninth win of the season for Heim.

By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

