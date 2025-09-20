The Round of 10 in the NASCAR Truck Series wrapped up on Saturday afternoon at New Hampshire, with a second-place finish by Chandler Smith leaving him just under the cutline to advance. Now, only eight drivers are remaining in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs on the path to declaring the 2025 Truck champion.

Here are the NASCAR Truck playoff standings right now as we enter the Round of 8.

NASCAR Truck Playoff Standings Today: Round of 8

Position Driver Points Above/Below Cutline 1 Corey Heim 3,079 +69 2 Layne Riggs 3,032 +22 3 Daniel Hemric 3,011 +1 4 Tyler Ankrum 3,010 +0 5 – – CUTLINE Ty Majeski 3,010 _0 6 – – CUTLINE Grant Enfinger 3,007 -3 7 – – CUTLINE Rajah Caruth 3,005 -5 8 – – CUTLINE Kaden Honeycutt 3,003 -7