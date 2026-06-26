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NASCAR Qualifying Order, Sonoma Raceway
Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NASCAR is at Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the second consecutive road-course race in California in as many weeks. Before Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 can begin, there’s Cup Series qualifying on Saturday to determine the starting lineup.

We’re keeping a particularly close eye on qualifying this weekend because of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge that begins this weekend, with Round 1 turning the top 32 drivers into a field of 16 next week. All of this, of course, works toward the battle for the $1 million prize.

Related: NASCAR Entry List at Sonoma Raceway

Here is the NASCAR qualifying order this weekend at Sonoma Raceway based on the current metric score.

NASCAR Qualifying Order This Weekend: Sonoma Raceway

PositionDriverMetric ScoreGroup
1Connor Zilisch36.4001
2Noah Gragson33.8001
3Austin Hill33.6001
4Cole Custer31.9001
5Shane Van Gisbergen31.7001
6Ty Dillon30.9001
7Ricky Stenhouse Jr.30.9001
8Christopher Bell30.9001
9Josh Berry29.9001
10Brad Keselowski29.5001
11Alex Bowman27.2001
12Cody Ware26.9001
13William Bryon26.3001
14Austin Dillon25.5001
15Todd Gilliland22.2001
16Austin Cindric20.2001
17John Hunter Nemechek19.3001
18Erik Jones18.5001
19Joey Logano18.0002
20Tyler Reddick17.8002
21Carson Hocevar16.0002
22Chase Briscoe14.9002
23Michael McDowell13.3002
24Riley Herbst12.8002
25Ty Gibbs12.0002
26Ryan Preece11.9002
27Ross Chastain11.5002
28Daniel Suarez11.5002
29Denny Hamlin10.4002
30Chase Elliott10.2002
31Zane Smith9.7002
32AJ Allmendinger9.5002
33Ryan Blaney7.2002
34Chris Buescher6.3002
35Bubba Wallace4.7002
36Kyle Larson3.3002

Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Sonoma

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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