NASCAR is at Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the second consecutive road-course race in California in as many weeks. Before Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 can begin, there’s Cup Series qualifying on Saturday to determine the starting lineup.

We’re keeping a particularly close eye on qualifying this weekend because of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge that begins this weekend, with Round 1 turning the top 32 drivers into a field of 16 next week. All of this, of course, works toward the battle for the $1 million prize.

Go Ad-Free

Related: NASCAR Entry List at Sonoma Raceway

Here is the NASCAR qualifying order this weekend at Sonoma Raceway based on the current metric score.

NASCAR Qualifying Order This Weekend: Sonoma Raceway

Position Driver Metric Score Group 1 Connor Zilisch 36.400 1 2 Noah Gragson 33.800 1 3 Austin Hill 33.600 1 4 Cole Custer 31.900 1 5 Shane Van Gisbergen 31.700 1 6 Ty Dillon 30.900 1 7 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30.900 1 8 Christopher Bell 30.900 1 9 Josh Berry 29.900 1 10 Brad Keselowski 29.500 1 11 Alex Bowman 27.200 1 12 Cody Ware 26.900 1 13 William Bryon 26.300 1 14 Austin Dillon 25.500 1 15 Todd Gilliland 22.200 1 16 Austin Cindric 20.200 1 17 John Hunter Nemechek 19.300 1 18 Erik Jones 18.500 1 19 Joey Logano 18.000 2 20 Tyler Reddick 17.800 2 21 Carson Hocevar 16.000 2 22 Chase Briscoe 14.900 2 23 Michael McDowell 13.300 2 24 Riley Herbst 12.800 2 25 Ty Gibbs 12.000 2 26 Ryan Preece 11.900 2 27 Ross Chastain 11.500 2 28 Daniel Suarez 11.500 2 29 Denny Hamlin 10.400 2 30 Chase Elliott 10.200 2 31 Zane Smith 9.700 2 32 AJ Allmendinger 9.500 2 33 Ryan Blaney 7.200 2 34 Chris Buescher 6.300 2 35 Bubba Wallace 4.700 2 36 Kyle Larson 3.300 2

Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Sonoma