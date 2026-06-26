NASCAR is at Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the second consecutive road-course race in California in as many weeks. Before Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 can begin, there’s Cup Series qualifying on Saturday to determine the starting lineup.
We’re keeping a particularly close eye on qualifying this weekend because of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge that begins this weekend, with Round 1 turning the top 32 drivers into a field of 16 next week. All of this, of course, works toward the battle for the $1 million prize.
Related: NASCAR Entry List at Sonoma Raceway
Here is the NASCAR qualifying order this weekend at Sonoma Raceway based on the current metric score.
NASCAR Qualifying Order This Weekend: Sonoma Raceway
|Position
|Driver
|Metric Score
|Group
|1
|Connor Zilisch
|36.400
|1
|2
|Noah Gragson
|33.800
|1
|3
|Austin Hill
|33.600
|1
|4
|Cole Custer
|31.900
|1
|5
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|31.700
|1
|6
|Ty Dillon
|30.900
|1
|7
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|30.900
|1
|8
|Christopher Bell
|30.900
|1
|9
|Josh Berry
|29.900
|1
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|29.500
|1
|11
|Alex Bowman
|27.200
|1
|12
|Cody Ware
|26.900
|1
|13
|William Bryon
|26.300
|1
|14
|Austin Dillon
|25.500
|1
|15
|Todd Gilliland
|22.200
|1
|16
|Austin Cindric
|20.200
|1
|17
|John Hunter Nemechek
|19.300
|1
|18
|Erik Jones
|18.500
|1
|19
|Joey Logano
|18.000
|2
|20
|Tyler Reddick
|17.800
|2
|21
|Carson Hocevar
|16.000
|2
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|14.900
|2
|23
|Michael McDowell
|13.300
|2
|24
|Riley Herbst
|12.800
|2
|25
|Ty Gibbs
|12.000
|2
|26
|Ryan Preece
|11.900
|2
|27
|Ross Chastain
|11.500
|2
|28
|Daniel Suarez
|11.500
|2
|29
|Denny Hamlin
|10.400
|2
|30
|Chase Elliott
|10.200
|2
|31
|Zane Smith
|9.700
|2
|32
|AJ Allmendinger
|9.500
|2
|33
|Ryan Blaney
|7.200
|2
|34
|Chris Buescher
|6.300
|2
|35
|Bubba Wallace
|4.700
|2
|36
|Kyle Larson
|3.300
|2
Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Sonoma