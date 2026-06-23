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NASCAR is headed to Sonoma Raceway this weekend, staying in California for the second consecutive week. While last weekend’s Cup Series race at Naval Base Coronado had 39 drivers, we’re looking at a much smaller NASCAR entry list this weekend.

Let’s take a look at the NASCAR Cup Series entry list for Sonoma for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Austin Hill is once again pulling double-duty for the Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this weekend. Beyond him, there are no part-time drivers or open cars competing in this weekend’s Cup race.

NASCAR Entry List for Sonoma

Car NumberDriverTeamCrew Chief
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingBrandon McSwain
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeBrian Wilson
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingRichard Boswell II
4Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsGrant Hutchens
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsCliff Daniels
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingJeremy Bullins
7Daniel SuárezSpire MotorsportsRyan Sparks
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsAlan Gustafson
10Ty DillonKaulig RacingAndrew Dickeson
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingChris Gayle
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeJonathan Hassler
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingTrent Owens
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingScott Graves
19Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingJames Small
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingAdam Stevens
21Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingMiles Stanley
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskePaul Wolfe
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingCharles Denike
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsRyan Fugle
33Austin Hill (i)Richard Childress RacingAndy Street
34Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsChris Lawson
35Riley Herbst23XI RacingDavin Restivo
38Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsRyan Bergenty
41Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamAaron Kramer
42John Hunter NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUBTravis Mack
43Erik JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUBJustin Alexander
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingBilly Scott
47Ricky Stenhouse JrHyak MotorsportsMichael Kelley
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsBlake Harris
51Cody WareRick Ware RacingBilly Plourde
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingTyler Allen
60Ryan PreeceRFK RacingDerrick Finley
71Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsTravis Peterson
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsLuke Lambert
88Connor ZilischTrackhouse RacingRandall Burnett
97Shane Van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingStephen Doran
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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