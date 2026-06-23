NASCAR is headed to Sonoma Raceway this weekend, staying in California for the second consecutive week. While last weekend’s Cup Series race at Naval Base Coronado had 39 drivers, we’re looking at a much smaller NASCAR entry list this weekend.
Let’s take a look at the NASCAR Cup Series entry list for Sonoma for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Austin Hill is once again pulling double-duty for the Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this weekend. Beyond him, there are no part-time drivers or open cars competing in this weekend’s Cup race.
NASCAR Entry List for Sonoma
|Car Number
|Driver
|Team
|Crew Chief
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Brandon McSwain
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Brian Wilson
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Richard Boswell II
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Grant Hutchens
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Cliff Daniels
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Jeremy Bullins
|7
|Daniel Suárez
|Spire Motorsports
|Ryan Sparks
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Alan Gustafson
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Andrew Dickeson
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chris Gayle
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Jonathan Hassler
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Trent Owens
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Scott Graves
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|James Small
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Adam Stevens
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Miles Stanley
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Paul Wolfe
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Charles Denike
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ryan Fugle
|33
|Austin Hill (i)
|Richard Childress Racing
|Andy Street
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Chris Lawson
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Davin Restivo
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ryan Bergenty
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Aaron Kramer
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|Travis Mack
|43
|Erik Jones
|LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|Justin Alexander
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Billy Scott
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Hyak Motorsports
|Michael Kelley
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Blake Harris
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Billy Plourde
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Tyler Allen
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Derrick Finley
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Travis Peterson
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Luke Lambert
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Randall Burnett
|97
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Stephen Doran