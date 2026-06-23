NASCAR is headed to Sonoma Raceway this weekend, staying in California for the second consecutive week. While last weekend’s Cup Series race at Naval Base Coronado had 39 drivers, we’re looking at a much smaller NASCAR entry list this weekend.

Let’s take a look at the NASCAR Cup Series entry list for Sonoma for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Austin Hill is once again pulling double-duty for the Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this weekend. Beyond him, there are no part-time drivers or open cars competing in this weekend’s Cup race.

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NASCAR Entry List for Sonoma

Car Number Driver Team Crew Chief 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Brandon McSwain 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Brian Wilson 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Richard Boswell II 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Grant Hutchens 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Jeremy Bullins 7 Daniel Suárez Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Andrew Dickeson 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gayle 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Trent Owens 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Scott Graves 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing James Small 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Miles Stanley 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Charles Denike 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle 33 Austin Hill (i) Richard Childress Racing Andy Street 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Chris Lawson 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Davin Restivo 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ryan Bergenty 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Aaron Kramer 42 John Hunter Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Travis Mack 43 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Justin Alexander 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Billy Scott 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports Michael Kelley 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Blake Harris 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Tyler Allen 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Derrick Finley 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Travis Peterson 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Luke Lambert 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Randall Burnett 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Stephen Doran