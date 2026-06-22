NASCAR is staying in California for the second consecutive week, with the racing moving from Naval Base Coronado to Sonoma Raceway. Ahead of another road course race that will have massive The Chase implications, we’re taking a look at the NASCAR schedule this week for Sonoma.
Below you can find all the info you need to know ahead of the NASCAR weekend schedule for Sonoma. From track info for Sonoma Raceway to what time practice and qualifying are, along with where to watch everything, we’ve got you covered. All Times are Eastern Time. We’ve also included the ARC Menards schedule this week and there is NO Truck Series race this weekend.
Related: 2026 NASCAR In-Season Challenge Bracket, Schedule
NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Sonoma Raceway
Here is the NASCAR schedule this week by day for Sonoma.
Friday, June 26
- 1:40 PM ET – ARCA Menards Series Practice
- 3:10 PM ET – ARCA Menards Series Qualifying
- 4:00 PM ET – NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App
- 5:05 PM ET – O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App
- 6:30 PM ET – General Tire 150 – ARCA Menards Series Race – FloRacing
Saturday, June 27
- 2:00 PM ET – Cup Series Practice – TruTV
- 3:10 PM ET – Cup Series Qualifying – TruTV
- 5:30 PM ET – Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 – OARS Race – CW Network
Sunday, June 28
- 3:30 PM ET – Toyota/Save Mart 350 – Cup Series Race – TNT
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Schedule This Week: Sonoma Raceway
Here is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule this weekend for Sonoma.
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|How to Watch
|Friday, June 26
|Practice
|4:00 PM
|CW App
|Friday, June 26
|Qualifying
|5:05 PM
|CW App
|Saturday, June 27
|Race
|5:30 PM
|CW Network
NASCAR Cup Series Weekend Schedule at Sonoma
Here is the NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend for Sonoma.
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|How to Watch
|Saturday, June 27
|Practice
|2:00 PM
|TruTV
|Saturday, June 27
|Qualifying
|3:10 PM
|TruTV
|Sunday, June 28
|Race
|3:30 PM
|TNT Sports & HBO Max
Sonoma Raceway: Quick Stats
- Track Length: 1.999 MIles
- Track Type: Road Course
- Surface: Asphalt
- Banking: 10 Turns, varying
Darlington Raceway Race Details and Stages
|Series
|Stages
|Laps
|Distance Traveled
|O’Reilly Auto Parts
|20-45-79
|79 Laps
|157.21 Miles
|Cup
|25-55-110
|110 Laps
|218.9 Miles