NASCAR is staying in California for the second consecutive week, with the racing moving from Naval Base Coronado to Sonoma Raceway. Ahead of another road course race that will have massive The Chase implications, we’re taking a look at the NASCAR schedule this week for Sonoma.

Below you can find all the info you need to know ahead of the NASCAR weekend schedule for Sonoma. From track info for Sonoma Raceway to what time practice and qualifying are, along with where to watch everything, we’ve got you covered. All Times are Eastern Time. We’ve also included the ARC Menards schedule this week and there is NO Truck Series race this weekend.

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Related: 2026 NASCAR In-Season Challenge Bracket, Schedule

NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Sonoma Raceway

Here is the NASCAR schedule this week by day for Sonoma.

Friday, June 26

1:40 PM ET – ARCA Menards Series Practice

ARCA Menards Series Practice 3:10 PM ET – ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

ARCA Menards Series Qualifying 4:00 PM ET – NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App 5:05 PM ET – O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App

O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App 6:30 PM ET – General Tire 150 – ARCA Menards Series Race – FloRacing

Saturday, June 27

2:00 PM ET – Cup Series Practice – TruTV

Cup Series Practice – TruTV 3:10 PM ET – Cup Series Qualifying – TruTV

Cup Series Qualifying – TruTV 5:30 PM ET – Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 – OARS Race – CW Network

Sunday, June 28

3:30 PM ET – Toyota/Save Mart 350 – Cup Series Race – TNT

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Schedule This Week: Sonoma Raceway

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule this weekend for Sonoma.

Date Event Time (ET) How to Watch Friday, June 26 Practice 4:00 PM CW App Friday, June 26 Qualifying 5:05 PM CW App Saturday, June 27 Race 5:30 PM CW Network

NASCAR Cup Series Weekend Schedule at Sonoma

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend for Sonoma.

Date Event Time (ET) How to Watch Saturday, June 27 Practice 2:00 PM TruTV Saturday, June 27 Qualifying 3:10 PM TruTV Sunday, June 28 Race 3:30 PM TNT Sports & HBO Max

Sonoma Raceway: Quick Stats

Track Length: 1.999 MIles

1.999 MIles Track Type: Road Course

Road Course Surface: Asphalt

Asphalt Banking: 10 Turns, varying

Darlington Raceway Race Details and Stages

Series Stages Laps Distance Traveled O’Reilly Auto Parts 20-45-79 79 Laps 157.21 Miles Cup 25-55-110 110 Laps 218.9 Miles