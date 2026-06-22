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NASCAR is staying in California for the second consecutive week, with the racing moving from Naval Base Coronado to Sonoma Raceway. Ahead of another road course race that will have massive The Chase implications, we’re taking a look at the NASCAR schedule this week for Sonoma.

Below you can find all the info you need to know ahead of the NASCAR weekend schedule for Sonoma. From track info for Sonoma Raceway to what time practice and qualifying are, along with where to watch everything, we’ve got you covered. All Times are Eastern Time. We’ve also included the ARC Menards schedule this week and there is NO Truck Series race this weekend.

Related: 2026 NASCAR In-Season Challenge Bracket, Schedule

NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Sonoma Raceway

Here is the NASCAR schedule this week by day for Sonoma.

Friday, June 26

  • 1:40 PM ET – ARCA Menards Series Practice
  • 3:10 PM ET – ARCA Menards Series Qualifying
  • 4:00 PM ET – NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App
  • 5:05 PM ET – O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW App
  • 6:30 PM ET – General Tire 150 – ARCA Menards Series Race – FloRacing

Saturday, June 27

  • 2:00 PM ET – Cup Series Practice – TruTV
  • 3:10 PM ET – Cup Series Qualifying – TruTV
  • 5:30 PM ET – Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 – OARS Race – CW Network

Sunday, June 28

  • 3:30 PM ET – Toyota/Save Mart 350 – Cup Series Race – TNT

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Schedule This Week: Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR Schedule This Week, NASCAR O'Reilly Series Schedule
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule this weekend for Sonoma.

DateEventTime (ET)How to Watch
Friday, June 26Practice4:00 PMCW App
Friday, June 26Qualifying5:05 PMCW App
Saturday, June 27Race5:30 PMCW Network

NASCAR Cup Series Weekend Schedule at Sonoma

NASCAR Weekend Schedule, NASCAR Schedule This Week, NASCAR Cup Series Weekend Schedule
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend for Sonoma.

DateEventTime (ET)How to Watch
Saturday, June 27Practice2:00 PMTruTV
Saturday, June 27Qualifying3:10 PMTruTV
Sunday, June 28Race3:30 PMTNT Sports & HBO Max

Sonoma Raceway: Quick Stats

  • Track Length: 1.999 MIles
  • Track Type: Road Course
  • Surface: Asphalt
  • Banking: 10 Turns, varying

Darlington Raceway Race Details and Stages

SeriesStagesLapsDistance Traveled
O’Reilly Auto Parts20-45-7979 Laps157.21 Miles
Cup25-55-110110 Laps218.9 Miles
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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