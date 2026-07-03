The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Chicagoland Speedway this weekend for the first time since 2019. It’s been a return long-awaited by fans and drivers, but the lingering question has been whether this will be a one-off.

On this week’s episode of Bless Your Heart, co-host Dale Earnhardt r. revealed that the word he’s heard around the sport is that NASCAR wants to return to Chicagoland and it might not be the only racing in the city.

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Related: NASCAR Qualifying Order at Chicagoland Speedway

“I got word that it will likely be a sellout this weekend and I also got word that they (NASCAR) are looking to go back (to Chicagoland) even though the Chicago Street Course has been teased to return” Dale Earnhardt Jr. on NASCAR’s long-term plans for racing in Chicago

There have been persistent NASCAR rumors throughout the season that the Chicago Street Course race could return in 2027. NASCAR took it off the schedule this season, alleviating some of the burden for the area on security and preparing the course for the Fourth of July weekend.

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NASCAR replaced the Chicago Street Race with the first-ever street course race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California. While many executives want to have a race in Southern California, it’s unlikely that there’ll be a San Diego street course race in 2027.

Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Chicagoland

Discussions are already ongoing for the Chicago Street Course to return next year. While the return is expected, it’s left many NASCAR fans to wonder if this weekend’s race at Chicagoland will be a one-off, with the track once again abandoned after Sunday.

However, a sellout crowd would certainly suggest that there’s more than enough interest to potentially pull off two NASCAR races in Chicago in a season. So, racing fans in the region might still have an opportunity to see a Cup Series race at Chicagoland if they weren’t able to make it this weekend.