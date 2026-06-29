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NASCAR is celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with a return to Chicagoland Speedway, delivering what fans and drivers have been pleading for in recent years. On this iconic weekend for the United States, there promises to be some great racing on the NASCAR weekend schedule at Chicagoland.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR schedule this week. Immediately below you can find the schedule this weekend for the ARCA Menards Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Cup Series. There is no Truck race this weekend. You can find track info about Chicagoland Speedway at the bottom, too.

NASCAR Schedule This Week: Chicagoland Speedway

Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend each day at Chicagoland. All times are Eastern Time.

Friday, July 3

Time EventTrackTV/Radio
2:00 PMARCA Menards Series PracticeChicagoland SpeedwayN/A
3:35 PMARCA Menards Series QualifyingChicagoland SpeedwayN/A
4:30 PMNASCAR O’Reilly Series PracticeChicagoland SpeedwayCW App
6:00 PMNASCAR Cup Series PracticeChicagoland SpeedwaytruTV / MRN / SiriusXM
8:00 PMARCA Menards Series Race – Ashley Furniture 150Chicagoland SpeedwayFS1

Saturday, July 4

TimeEventTrackTV/Radio
1:30 PMNASCAR O’Reilly Series QualifyingChicagoland SpeedwayCW App
3:00 PMNASCAR Cup Series QualifyingChicagoland SpeedwaytruTV / MRN / SiriusXM
5:30 PMNASCAR OARS RaceChicagoland SpeedwayCW / MRN / SiriusXM

Sunday, July 5

TimeEventTV/Radio
6:00 PMNASCAR Cup Series Race – eero 400Chicagoland SpeedwayTNT Sports / HBO Max

ARCA Menards Series Schedule This Week: Chicagoland

NASCAR Weekend Schedule Chicagoland, ARCA Menards Series Schedule This Week
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here is the ARCA Menards Series weekend schedule at Chicagoland.

Time (ET)EventTrackHow to Watch
Friday, 2:00 PMPracticeChicagoland SpeedwayN/A
Friday, 3:35 PMQualifyingChicagoland SpeedwayN/A
Friday, 8:00 PMAshley Furniture 150Chicagoland SpeedwayFS1

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Weekend Schedule

NASCAR Weekend Schedule Chicagoland, NASCAR O'Reilly Series Weekend Schedule
USA TODAY Sports
Time (ET)EventTrackTV/Radio
Friday, 4:30 PMPracticeChicagoland SpeedwayCW App
Saturday, 1:30 PMQualifyingChicagoland SpeedwayCW App
Saturday, 5:30 PMNASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series RaceChicagoland SpeedwayCW / MRN / SiriusXM

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule This Week

NASCAR Weekend Schedule Chicagoland, NASCAR Cup Series Schedule This Week
USA TODAY Sports

Here is the NASCAR Cup weekend schedule.

Time (ET)EventTrackTV/Radio
Friday, 6:00 PMPracticeChicagoland SpeedwaytruTV / MRN / SiriusXM
Saturday, 3:00 PMQualifyingChicagoland SpeedwaytruTV / MRN / SiriusXM
Sunday, 6:00 PMeero 400Chicagoland SpeedwayTNT Sports / HBO Max

Chicagoland Speedway: Quick Stats

  • Track Length: 1.5 Miles.
  • Track Type: Intermediate
  • Surface: Asphalt
  • Banking: 18 degrees in turns, 11 degrees on Tri-Oval, 5 degrees on backstretch.

Chicagoland Speedway Race Details and Stages

NASCAR Weekend Schedule Chicagoland, Chicagoland Speedway track info
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
SeriesStagesDistance Traveled
ARCAN/A150 Miles
O’Reilly Auto Parts45-90-200300 Miles
Cup80-165-267400.5 Miles
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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