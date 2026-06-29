NASCAR is celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with a return to Chicagoland Speedway, delivering what fans and drivers have been pleading for in recent years. On this iconic weekend for the United States, there promises to be some great racing on the NASCAR weekend schedule at Chicagoland.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR schedule this week. Immediately below you can find the schedule this weekend for the ARCA Menards Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Cup Series. There is no Truck race this weekend. You can find track info about Chicagoland Speedway at the bottom, too.
NASCAR Schedule This Week: Chicagoland Speedway
Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend each day at Chicagoland. All times are Eastern Time.
Friday, July 3
Time
Event
Track
TV/Radio
2:00 PM
ARCA Menards Series Practice
Chicagoland Speedway
N/A
3:35 PM
ARCA Menards Series Qualifying
Chicagoland Speedway
N/A
4:30 PM
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Practice
Chicagoland Speedway
CW App
6:00 PM
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Chicagoland Speedway
truTV / MRN / SiriusXM
8:00 PM
ARCA Menards Series Race – Ashley Furniture 150
Chicagoland Speedway
FS1
Saturday, July 4
Time
Event
Track
TV/Radio
1:30 PM
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Qualifying
Chicagoland Speedway
CW App
3:00 PM
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Chicagoland Speedway
truTV / MRN / SiriusXM
5:30 PM
NASCAR OARS Race
Chicagoland Speedway
CW / MRN / SiriusXM
Sunday, July 5
Time
Event
TV/Radio
6:00 PM
NASCAR Cup Series Race – eero 400
Chicagoland Speedway
TNT Sports / HBO Max
ARCA Menards Series Schedule This Week: Chicagoland
Here is the ARCA Menards Series weekend schedule at Chicagoland.
Time (ET)
Event
Track
How to Watch
Friday, 2:00 PM
Practice
Chicagoland Speedway
N/A
Friday, 3:35 PM
Qualifying
Chicagoland Speedway
N/A
Friday, 8:00 PM
Ashley Furniture 150
Chicagoland Speedway
FS1
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Weekend Schedule
Time (ET)
Event
Track
TV/Radio
Friday, 4:30 PM
Practice
Chicagoland Speedway
CW App
Saturday, 1:30 PM
Qualifying
Chicagoland Speedway
CW App
Saturday, 5:30 PM
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race
Chicagoland Speedway
CW / MRN / SiriusXM
NASCAR Cup Series Schedule This Week
Here is the NASCAR Cup weekend schedule.
Time (ET)
Event
Track
TV/Radio
Friday, 6:00 PM
Practice
Chicagoland Speedway
truTV / MRN / SiriusXM
Saturday, 3:00 PM
Qualifying
Chicagoland Speedway
truTV / MRN / SiriusXM
Sunday, 6:00 PM
eero 400
Chicagoland Speedway
TNT Sports / HBO Max
Chicagoland Speedway: Quick Stats
Track Length: 1.5 Miles.
Track Type: Intermediate
Surface: Asphalt
Banking: 18 degrees in turns, 11 degrees on Tri-Oval, 5 degrees on backstretch.