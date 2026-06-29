NASCAR is celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with a return to Chicagoland Speedway, delivering what fans and drivers have been pleading for in recent years. On this iconic weekend for the United States, there promises to be some great racing on the NASCAR weekend schedule at Chicagoland.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR schedule this week. Immediately below you can find the schedule this weekend for the ARCA Menards Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Cup Series. There is no Truck race this weekend. You can find track info about Chicagoland Speedway at the bottom, too.

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NASCAR Schedule This Week: Chicagoland Speedway

Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend each day at Chicagoland. All times are Eastern Time.

Friday, July 3

Time Event Track TV/Radio 2:00 PM ARCA Menards Series Practice Chicagoland Speedway N/A 3:35 PM ARCA Menards Series Qualifying Chicagoland Speedway N/A 4:30 PM NASCAR O’Reilly Series Practice Chicagoland Speedway CW App 6:00 PM NASCAR Cup Series Practice Chicagoland Speedway truTV / MRN / SiriusXM 8:00 PM ARCA Menards Series Race – Ashley Furniture 150 Chicagoland Speedway FS1

Saturday, July 4

Time Event Track TV/Radio 1:30 PM NASCAR O’Reilly Series Qualifying Chicagoland Speedway CW App 3:00 PM NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Chicagoland Speedway truTV / MRN / SiriusXM 5:30 PM NASCAR OARS Race Chicagoland Speedway CW / MRN / SiriusXM

Sunday, July 5

Time Event TV/Radio 6:00 PM NASCAR Cup Series Race – eero 400 Chicagoland Speedway TNT Sports / HBO Max

ARCA Menards Series Schedule This Week: Chicagoland

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Here is the ARCA Menards Series weekend schedule at Chicagoland.

Time (ET) Event Track How to Watch Friday, 2:00 PM Practice Chicagoland Speedway N/A Friday, 3:35 PM Qualifying Chicagoland Speedway N/A Friday, 8:00 PM Ashley Furniture 150 Chicagoland Speedway FS1

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Weekend Schedule

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Time (ET) Event Track TV/Radio Friday, 4:30 PM Practice Chicagoland Speedway CW App Saturday, 1:30 PM Qualifying Chicagoland Speedway CW App Saturday, 5:30 PM NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Chicagoland Speedway CW / MRN / SiriusXM

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule This Week

4 USA TODAY Sports

Here is the NASCAR Cup weekend schedule.

Time (ET) Event Track TV/Radio Friday, 6:00 PM Practice Chicagoland Speedway truTV / MRN / SiriusXM Saturday, 3:00 PM Qualifying Chicagoland Speedway truTV / MRN / SiriusXM Sunday, 6:00 PM eero 400 Chicagoland Speedway TNT Sports / HBO Max

Chicagoland Speedway: Quick Stats

Track Length: 1.5 Miles.

Track Type: Intermediate

Surface: Asphalt

Banking: 18 degrees in turns, 11 degrees on Tri-Oval, 5 degrees on backstretch.

Chicagoland Speedway Race Details and Stages

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Series Stages Distance Traveled ARCA N/A 150 Miles O’Reilly Auto Parts 45-90-200 300 Miles Cup 80-165-267 400.5 Miles