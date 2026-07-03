avatar
Updated:

The road courses are in the rearview mirror for the 2026 NASCAR season and we’re now at the halfway point of the regular season. With this weekend’s return to Chicagoland Speedway for the Eero 400, qualifying position will be key in the final races before The Chase.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR qualifying order this weekend for Chicagoland.

Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Chicagoland

NASCAR Qualifying Order This Weekend: Chicagoland

Here is the table from Screenshot 2026-07-03 at 8.50.08 AM.jpg with the Car No. column removed:


Pos.DriversMetric ScoreGroup
1JJ Yeley(i)41.0001
2Josh Bilicki(i)40.4001
3Corey Heim(i)39.8001
4Ty Dillon34.7001
5Cody Ware33.9001
6Austin Hill32.5001
7Noah Gragson31.7001
8Josh Berry29.2001
9Riley Herbst28.5001
10Todd Gilliland28.1001
11Austin Dillon27.3001
12Tyler Reddick25.8001
13John Hunter Nemechek25.6001
14Daniel Suarez24.4001
15Cole Custer23.9001
16Joey Logano22.8001
17Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.21.9001
18Erik Jones21.2001
19Zane Smith19.5001
20Bubba Wallace19.3001
21Denny Hamlin18.5002
22AJ Allmendinger16.9002
23Ross Chastain16.4002
24Alex Bowman16.0002
25Brad Keselowski15.9002
26Connor Zilisch #15.4002
27Chris Buescher15.4002
28Austin Cindric13.9002
29Chase Elliott13.7002
30Michael McDowell12.6002
31William Byron12.0002
32Carson Hocevar10.1002
33Ryan Preece9.8002
34Christopher Bell6.5002
35Shane Van Gisbergen5.2002
36Ryan Blaney5.1002
37Chase Briscoe4.7002
38Kyle Larson4.3002
39Ty Gibbs3.3002
avatar
By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

Tap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on GoogleTap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on Google

Got a story or tip for us?

Email Us

Sportsnaut: News, analysis, and rankings across every major sport. Where fans come first.

Follow us for breaking news and latest updates at Sportsnaut

Writer Opportunities Privacy Policy
© 2026 Sportsnaut