The road courses are in the rearview mirror for the 2026 NASCAR season and we’re now at the halfway point of the regular season. With this weekend’s return to Chicagoland Speedway for the Eero 400, qualifying position will be key in the final races before The Chase.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR qualifying order this weekend for Chicagoland.
Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Chicagoland
NASCAR Qualifying Order This Weekend: Chicagoland
Here is the table from Screenshot 2026-07-03 at 8.50.08 AM.jpg with the Car No. column removed:
|Pos.
|Drivers
|Metric Score
|Group
|1
|JJ Yeley(i)
|41.000
|1
|2
|Josh Bilicki(i)
|40.400
|1
|3
|Corey Heim(i)
|39.800
|1
|4
|Ty Dillon
|34.700
|1
|5
|Cody Ware
|33.900
|1
|6
|Austin Hill
|32.500
|1
|7
|Noah Gragson
|31.700
|1
|8
|Josh Berry
|29.200
|1
|9
|Riley Herbst
|28.500
|1
|10
|Todd Gilliland
|28.100
|1
|11
|Austin Dillon
|27.300
|1
|12
|Tyler Reddick
|25.800
|1
|13
|John Hunter Nemechek
|25.600
|1
|14
|Daniel Suarez
|24.400
|1
|15
|Cole Custer
|23.900
|1
|16
|Joey Logano
|22.800
|1
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|21.900
|1
|18
|Erik Jones
|21.200
|1
|19
|Zane Smith
|19.500
|1
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|19.300
|1
|21
|Denny Hamlin
|18.500
|2
|22
|AJ Allmendinger
|16.900
|2
|23
|Ross Chastain
|16.400
|2
|24
|Alex Bowman
|16.000
|2
|25
|Brad Keselowski
|15.900
|2
|26
|Connor Zilisch #
|15.400
|2
|27
|Chris Buescher
|15.400
|2
|28
|Austin Cindric
|13.900
|2
|29
|Chase Elliott
|13.700
|2
|30
|Michael McDowell
|12.600
|2
|31
|William Byron
|12.000
|2
|32
|Carson Hocevar
|10.100
|2
|33
|Ryan Preece
|9.800
|2
|34
|Christopher Bell
|6.500
|2
|35
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|5.200
|2
|36
|Ryan Blaney
|5.100
|2
|37
|Chase Briscoe
|4.700
|2
|38
|Kyle Larson
|4.300
|2
|39
|Ty Gibbs
|3.300
|2