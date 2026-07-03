The road courses are in the rearview mirror for the 2026 NASCAR season and we’re now at the halfway point of the regular season. With this weekend’s return to Chicagoland Speedway for the Eero 400, qualifying position will be key in the final races before The Chase.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR qualifying order this weekend for Chicagoland.

Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Chicagoland

NASCAR Qualifying Order This Weekend: Chicagoland

Here is the table from Screenshot 2026-07-03 at 8.50.08 AM.jpg with the Car No. column removed:

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Pos. Drivers Metric Score Group 1 JJ Yeley(i) 41.000 1 2 Josh Bilicki(i) 40.400 1 3 Corey Heim(i) 39.800 1 4 Ty Dillon 34.700 1 5 Cody Ware 33.900 1 6 Austin Hill 32.500 1 7 Noah Gragson 31.700 1 8 Josh Berry 29.200 1 9 Riley Herbst 28.500 1 10 Todd Gilliland 28.100 1 11 Austin Dillon 27.300 1 12 Tyler Reddick 25.800 1 13 John Hunter Nemechek 25.600 1 14 Daniel Suarez 24.400 1 15 Cole Custer 23.900 1 16 Joey Logano 22.800 1 17 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 21.900 1 18 Erik Jones 21.200 1 19 Zane Smith 19.500 1 20 Bubba Wallace 19.300 1 21 Denny Hamlin 18.500 2 22 AJ Allmendinger 16.900 2 23 Ross Chastain 16.400 2 24 Alex Bowman 16.000 2 25 Brad Keselowski 15.900 2 26 Connor Zilisch # 15.400 2 27 Chris Buescher 15.400 2 28 Austin Cindric 13.900 2 29 Chase Elliott 13.700 2 30 Michael McDowell 12.600 2 31 William Byron 12.000 2 32 Carson Hocevar 10.100 2 33 Ryan Preece 9.800 2 34 Christopher Bell 6.500 2 35 Shane Van Gisbergen 5.200 2 36 Ryan Blaney 5.100 2 37 Chase Briscoe 4.700 2 38 Kyle Larson 4.300 2 39 Ty Gibbs 3.300 2