NASCAR entry list Michigan 2025: FireKeepers Casino 400 field, purse, In-Season Challenge field

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

We’re past the halfway point of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with drivers now headed to Michigan International Speedway. The FireKeepers Casino 400 not only provides another opportunity to clinch a playoff spot, but it also introduces the NASCAR In-Season Tournament. Ahead of Sunday’s race, here is the NASCAR entry list for Michigan this year and a few other details you should know.

Below you’ll find the Firekeepers Casino 400 entry list, the field for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, along with the purse and payout structure for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

Related: NASCAR schedule this weekend, including FireKeepers Casino 400

NASCAR entry list for Michigan 2025

Credit: Telegram photo by Mike Dickie / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. There are 36 entrants for the Firekeepers Casino 400.

Car – Driver Team Crew Chief Sponsor 1 – Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Phil Surgen Busch Light Apple 2 – Austin Cindric Team Penske Brian Wilson Discount Tire 3 – Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Richard Boswell II Dow MobilityScience 4 – Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Drew Blickensderfer MillerTech 5 – Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels HendrickCars.com 6 – Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Jeremy Bullins BuildSubmarines.com 7 – Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Garner Trucking 8 – Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett BetMGM 9 – Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson UniFirst 10 – Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Andrew Dickeson Sea Best 11 – Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gayle Yahoo! 12 – Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Menards/Knauf 16 – AJ Almmendinger Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Action Industries 17 – Chris Buescher RFK Racing Scott Graves Kroger / Kraft / Artesano 19 – Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Bass Pro Shop 20 – Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Rheem 21 – Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Miles Stanley Motorcraft / Quick Lane 22 – Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Hunt Brothers Pizza 23 – Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Charles Denike Columbia 24 – William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Raptor 34 – Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Chris Lawson Martin Transportation Systems 35 – Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Davin Restivo Monster Energy Zero Sugar 38 – Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ryan Bergenty Long John Silver’s 41 – Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Aaron Kramer HaasTooling.com 42 – John H. Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Travis Mack Pye Barker Fire & Safety 43 – Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Ben Beshore Dollar Tree 45 – Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Billy Scott Mobil 1 47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports Michael Kelley 48 – Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Blake Harris Ally 51 – Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Jacob Construction 54 – Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Tyler Allen 60 – Ryan Preece RFK Racing Derrick Finley Castrol 71 – Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Travis Peterson 77 – Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Luke Lambert Zeigler Auto Group 88 – Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse racing Stephen Doran Safety Culture 99 – Daniel Suárez Trackhouse racing Matt Swiderski Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear

Related: NASCAR standings, Cup Series playoff picture before Firekeepers Casino 400

NASCAR purse payouts for FireKeepers Casino 400

Here are the NASCAR purse payouts for Michigan in the Cup Series race on Sunday.

1st – $133,955 2nd – $105,579 3rd $103,217 4th – $100,855 5th – $98,492 6th – $96,156 7th – $93,793 8th – $91,431 9th – $89,095 10th – $86,732 11th – $84,370 12th – $82,163 13th – $79,931 14th – $77,698 15th – $75,492 16th – $73,259 17th – $71,027 18th – $68,820 19th – $66,587 20th – $64,355 21st – $62,278 22nd – $60,175 23rd – $58,073 24th – $55,996 25th – $53,895 26th – $51,790 27th – $49,713 28th – $46,611 29th – $45,508 30th – $43,405 31st – $41,458 32nd – $39,485 33rd – $37,512 34th – $35,565 35th – $33,592 36th – $31,619

Related: Denny Hamlin guarantees Ricky Stenhouse gets revenge on Carson Hocevar

NASCAR In-Season Challenge field

Sunday’s Cup series race at Michigan International Speedway is the first of three races that will determine the seedings for the 32 drivers in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Seedings will be determined based on the highest average finishes among the three races (Michigan, Mexico City and Pocono).

Here is the full list of drivers eligible for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Of note, Shane van Gisbergen, Cole Custer, Riley Herbst and Cody Ware did not qualify as they sat outside the top-32 points leaders.

William Byron

Kyle Larson

Christopher Bell

Denny Hamlin

Chase Elliott

Tyler Reddick

Ryan Blaney

Joey Logano

Ross Chastain

Bubba Wallace

Chase Briscoe

Alex Bowman

Austin Cindric

Chris Buescher

Kyle Busch

Ryan Preece Carson Hocevar

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

AJ Allmendinger

Josh Berry

Michael McDowell

John Hunter Nemechek

Todd Gilliland

Erik Jones

Zane Smith

Austin Dillon

Ty Gibbs

Daniel Suarez

Justin Haley

Ty Dillon

Noah Gragson

Brad Keselowski

Related: Denny Hamlin reveals how NASCAR In-Season Challenge will impact racing strategy