NASCAR entry list Michigan 2025: FireKeepers Casino 400 field, purse, In-Season Challenge field

We’re past the halfway point of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with drivers now headed to Michigan International Speedway. The FireKeepers Casino 400 not only provides another opportunity to clinch a playoff spot, but it also introduces the NASCAR In-Season Tournament. Ahead of Sunday’s race, here is the NASCAR entry list for Michigan this year and a few other details you should know.
Below you’ll find the Firekeepers Casino 400 entry list, the field for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, along with the purse and payout structure for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.
NASCAR entry list for Michigan 2025
Here is the entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. There are 36 entrants for the Firekeepers Casino 400.
|Car – Driver
|Team
|Crew Chief
|Sponsor
|1 – Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Phil Surgen
|Busch Light Apple
|2 – Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Brian Wilson
|Discount Tire
|3 – Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Richard Boswell II
|Dow MobilityScience
|4 – Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Drew Blickensderfer
|MillerTech
|5 – Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Cliff Daniels
|HendrickCars.com
|6 – Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Jeremy Bullins
|BuildSubmarines.com
|7 – Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports
|Ryan Sparks
|Garner Trucking
|8 – Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Randall Burnett
|BetMGM
|9 – Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Alan Gustafson
|UniFirst
|10 – Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Andrew Dickeson
|Sea Best
|11 – Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chris Gayle
|Yahoo!
|12 – Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Jonathan Hassler
|Menards/Knauf
|16 – AJ Almmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Trent Owens
|Action Industries
|17 – Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Scott Graves
|Kroger / Kraft / Artesano
|19 – Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|James Small
|Bass Pro Shop
|20 – Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Adam Stevens
|Rheem
|21 – Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Miles Stanley
|Motorcraft / Quick Lane
|22 – Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Paul Wolfe
|Hunt Brothers Pizza
|23 – Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Charles Denike
|Columbia
|24 – William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ryan Fugle
|Raptor
|34 – Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Chris Lawson
|Martin Transportation Systems
|35 – Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Davin Restivo
|Monster Energy Zero Sugar
|38 – Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ryan Bergenty
|Long John Silver’s
|41 – Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Aaron Kramer
|HaasTooling.com
|42 – John H. Nemechek
|LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|Travis Mack
|Pye Barker Fire & Safety
|43 – Erik Jones
|LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|Ben Beshore
|Dollar Tree
|45 – Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Billy Scott
|Mobil 1
|47 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Hyak Motorsports
|Michael Kelley
|48 – Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Blake Harris
|Ally
|51 – Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Billy Plourde
|Jacob Construction
|54 – Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Tyler Allen
|60 – Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Derrick Finley
|Castrol
|71 – Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Travis Peterson
|77 – Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Luke Lambert
|Zeigler Auto Group
|88 – Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse racing
|Stephen Doran
|Safety Culture
|99 – Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse racing
|Matt Swiderski
|Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear
NASCAR purse payouts for FireKeepers Casino 400
Here are the NASCAR purse payouts for Michigan in the Cup Series race on Sunday.
- 1st – $133,955
- 2nd – $105,579
- 3rd $103,217
- 4th – $100,855
- 5th – $98,492
- 6th – $96,156
- 7th – $93,793
- 8th – $91,431
- 9th – $89,095
- 10th – $86,732
- 11th – $84,370
- 12th – $82,163
- 13th – $79,931
- 14th – $77,698
- 15th – $75,492
- 16th – $73,259
- 17th – $71,027
- 18th – $68,820
- 19th – $66,587
- 20th – $64,355
- 21st – $62,278
- 22nd – $60,175
- 23rd – $58,073
- 24th – $55,996
- 25th – $53,895
- 26th – $51,790
- 27th – $49,713
- 28th – $46,611
- 29th – $45,508
- 30th – $43,405
- 31st – $41,458
- 32nd – $39,485
- 33rd – $37,512
- 34th – $35,565
- 35th – $33,592
- 36th – $31,619
NASCAR In-Season Challenge field
Sunday’s Cup series race at Michigan International Speedway is the first of three races that will determine the seedings for the 32 drivers in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Seedings will be determined based on the highest average finishes among the three races (Michigan, Mexico City and Pocono).
Here is the full list of drivers eligible for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Of note, Shane van Gisbergen, Cole Custer, Riley Herbst and Cody Ware did not qualify as they sat outside the top-32 points leaders.
- William Byron
- Kyle Larson
- Christopher Bell
- Denny Hamlin
- Chase Elliott
- Tyler Reddick
- Ryan Blaney
- Joey Logano
- Ross Chastain
- Bubba Wallace
- Chase Briscoe
- Alex Bowman
- Austin Cindric
- Chris Buescher
- Kyle Busch
- Ryan Preece
- Carson Hocevar
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- AJ Allmendinger
- Josh Berry
- Michael McDowell
- John Hunter Nemechek
- Todd Gilliland
- Erik Jones
- Zane Smith
- Austin Dillon
- Ty Gibbs
- Daniel Suarez
- Justin Haley
- Ty Dillon
- Noah Gragson
- Brad Keselowski
