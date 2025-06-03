NASCAR entry list Michigan 2025: FireKeepers Casino 400 field, purse, In-Season Challenge field

Updated:
NASCAR entry list Michigan
Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

We’re past the halfway point of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with drivers now headed to Michigan International Speedway. The FireKeepers Casino 400 not only provides another opportunity to clinch a playoff spot, but it also introduces the NASCAR In-Season Tournament. Ahead of Sunday’s race, here is the NASCAR entry list for Michigan this year and a few other details you should know.

Below you’ll find the Firekeepers Casino 400 entry list, the field for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, along with the purse and payout structure for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

NASCAR entry list for Michigan 2025

NASCAR entry list Michigan 2025
Credit: Telegram photo by Mike Dickie / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. There are 36 entrants for the Firekeepers Casino 400.

Car – DriverTeamCrew ChiefSponsor
1 – Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingPhil SurgenBusch Light Apple
2 – Austin CindricTeam PenskeBrian WilsonDiscount Tire
3 – Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingRichard Boswell IIDow MobilityScience
4 – Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsDrew BlickensderferMillerTech
5 – Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsCliff DanielsHendrickCars.com
6 – Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingJeremy BullinsBuildSubmarines.com
7 – Justin HaleySpire MotorsportsRyan SparksGarner Trucking
8 – Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingRandall BurnettBetMGM
9 – Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsAlan GustafsonUniFirst
10 – Ty DillonKaulig RacingAndrew DickesonSea Best
11 – Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingChris GayleYahoo!
12 – Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeJonathan HasslerMenards/Knauf
16 – AJ AlmmendingerKaulig RacingTrent OwensAction Industries
17 – Chris BuescherRFK RacingScott GravesKroger / Kraft / Artesano
19 – Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingJames SmallBass Pro Shop
20 – Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingAdam StevensRheem
21 – Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingMiles StanleyMotorcraft / Quick Lane
22 – Joey LoganoTeam PenskePaul WolfeHunt Brothers Pizza
23 – Bubba Wallace23XI RacingCharles DenikeColumbia
24 – William ByronHendrick MotorsportsRyan FugleRaptor
34 – Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsChris LawsonMartin Transportation Systems
35 – Riley Herbst23XI RacingDavin RestivoMonster Energy Zero Sugar
38 – Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsRyan BergentyLong John Silver’s
41 – Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamAaron KramerHaasTooling.com
42 – John H. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUBTravis MackPye Barker Fire & Safety
43 – Erik JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUBBen BeshoreDollar Tree
45 – Tyler Reddick23XI RacingBilly ScottMobil 1
47 – Ricky Stenhouse JrHyak MotorsportsMichael Kelley
48 – Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsBlake HarrisAlly
51 – Cody WareRick Ware RacingBilly PlourdeJacob Construction
54 – Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingTyler Allen
60 – Ryan PreeceRFK RacingDerrick FinleyCastrol
71 – Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsTravis Peterson
77 – Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsLuke LambertZeigler Auto Group
88 – Shane van GisbergenTrackhouse racingStephen DoranSafety Culture
99 – Daniel SuárezTrackhouse racingMatt SwiderskiJockey Infinite Cool Underwear

NASCAR purse payouts for FireKeepers Casino 400

Here are the NASCAR purse payouts for Michigan in the Cup Series race on Sunday.

  1. 1st – $133,955
  2. 2nd – $105,579
  3. 3rd $103,217
  4. 4th – $100,855
  5. 5th – $98,492
  6. 6th – $96,156
  7. 7th – $93,793
  8. 8th – $91,431
  9. 9th – $89,095
  10. 10th – $86,732
  11. 11th – $84,370
  12. 12th – $82,163
  13. 13th – $79,931
  14. 14th – $77,698
  15. 15th – $75,492
  16. 16th – $73,259
  17. 17th – $71,027
  18. 18th – $68,820
  19. 19th – $66,587
  20. 20th – $64,355
  1. 21st – $62,278
  2. 22nd – $60,175
  3. 23rd – $58,073
  4. 24th – $55,996
  5. 25th – $53,895
  6. 26th – $51,790
  7. 27th – $49,713
  8. 28th – $46,611
  9. 29th – $45,508
  10. 30th – $43,405
  11. 31st – $41,458
  12. 32nd – $39,485
  13. 33rd – $37,512
  14. 34th – $35,565
  15. 35th – $33,592
  16. 36th – $31,619

NASCAR In-Season Challenge field

Sunday’s Cup series race at Michigan International Speedway is the first of three races that will determine the seedings for the 32 drivers in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Seedings will be determined based on the highest average finishes among the three races (Michigan, Mexico City and Pocono).

Here is the full list of drivers eligible for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Of note, Shane van Gisbergen, Cole Custer, Riley Herbst and Cody Ware did not qualify as they sat outside the top-32 points leaders.

  • William Byron
  • Kyle Larson
  • Christopher Bell
  • Denny Hamlin
  • Chase Elliott
  • Tyler Reddick
  • Ryan Blaney
  • Joey Logano
  • Ross Chastain
  • Bubba Wallace
  • Chase Briscoe
  • Alex Bowman
  • Austin Cindric
  • Chris Buescher
  • Kyle Busch
  • Ryan Preece
  • Carson Hocevar
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  • AJ Allmendinger
  • Josh Berry
  • Michael McDowell
  • John Hunter Nemechek
  • Todd Gilliland
  • Erik Jones
  • Zane Smith
  • Austin Dillon
  • Ty Gibbs
  • Daniel Suarez
  • Justin Haley
  • Ty Dillon
  • Noah Gragson
  • Brad Keselowski

