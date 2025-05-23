Kyle Larson Shares His Laid-Back Game Plan for Brutal Double Duty

Credit: Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most drivers would feel the weight of history and pressure on a weekend like this. Not Kyle Larson. He just wants to race.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion will attempt the “Double ” this Sunday, May 25, 2025, where a driver tries to complete both the 500-mile IndyCar classic at Indianapolis and NASCAR’s longest race, the 600-mile marathon at Charlotte Motor Speedway, in one day. This means he’ll be racing 1,100 miles across two of the biggest events in motorsports. Only Tony Stewart has done it before, in 2001.

As he prepares for the two races this Sunday, Kyle Larson isn’t stressing about the enormity of the task. Instead, his keeping it simple: be prepared, have fun, and let the results come.

“I don’t really think about it a whole lot,” Kyle Larson said during a virtual interview on Wednesday. “I love to race, and I try to do the best job that I can. Usually, if you’re doing a good job and you’re prepared and all that, the accolades and the stuff that goes with it will just naturally come.”

Kyle Larson’s first attempt at the Double happened in 2024. But he faced weather delays, so he didn’t start the Coca-Cola 600 after finishing 18th at the Indy 500. This year, with better weather forecasts, he’s feeling good about completing both races. He’s focused and determined, and has already qualified 19th for the Indy 500.

Kyle Larson’s approach to this challenge is simple: he loves to race.

“If I can just do a good job, get good finishes and show that we were capable of running up front with these (IndyCar) guys, I think that would do a lot.”

To help with the logistics of running both races Kyle Larson will have some assistance. Veteran driver Tony Kanaan is on standby to replace Larson in the Indy 500 if needed. For the Coca-Cola 600, Justin Allgaier will qualify Larson’s car and is ready to race if he can’t make it back in time.

The Indy 500 starts at 12:45 PM ET (airing on FOX Sports) and the Coca-Cola 600 at 6:00 PM ET (exclusively on Prime Video).

With a strong 2025 NASCAR season so far, including three Cup wins, Larson could make history if he can complete both races on Sunday.