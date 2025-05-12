Kyle Larson is taking NASCAR points lead into second Indianapolis 500 run

Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson enters his second consecutive season balancing his NASCAR duties with running the Indianapolis 500 as the championship leader following his dominant victory in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

The non-points All-Star Race is next weekend so Larson will be the championship leader when he takes the green flag in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing no matter what. Specifically, Larson will carry a 35 point lead over William Byron into the next points race, the Coca-Cola 600 but also the Indianapolis 500.

“I just think it’s really cool. I think it’s good for our team,” Larson said. “I think it’s good for our sport. I think it’s good for racing that the Cup Series point leader is competing in the Indy 500 for the second year in a row. I would say last year was a goal of mine. This year I didn’t really think about it. But I do think it puts even more of a spotlight on us and our sport.

“I do think it’s really cool, and yeah, we had a great day, so great points day. Yeah, I look forward to the next couple weeks and then actually getting to race the 600 and hopefully having the point lead after that one, too.”

Larson also tied Christopher Bell for the most wins, three, in the Cup Series and it’s also the fastest he has ever reached three wins, 12 races, even quicker than his championship season in 2021, where he won 10 times.